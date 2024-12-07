Fortnite enters the 5v5 FPS arena with upcoming Ballistic mode

Fortnite is laying down a challenge to games like Counter-Strike and VALORANT with its upcoming Ballistic mode, featuring first-person five-versus-five gameplay in a new twist on Epic’s formula.

It is a two-sided map. Image by Epic Games It’s a japanese themed map. Image by Epic Games

Slated to be released on Dec. 11, Fortnite’s Ballistic mode marks the first time that the devs step into the 5v5 tac shooter space. If you’re familiar with CS and VALORANT, then the learning curve won’t be very steep for you: Five players on either side will play rounds as attackers and defenders, and the first to win seven rounds takes the map. Instead of a bomb or Spike, Ballistic mode has the Rift Point Device.

Currently, the Ballistic game mode is only set to feature one map, called Skyline 10, with the usual A and B bomb sites, which have a central area for the players to defend or have flanks on the enemy. Like the battle royale mode’s season, Skyline 10 is also Japanese-themed.

You start with a Ranger Pistol and 800 credits, and as you kill more enemies and win rounds, you’ll gain more credits, allowing you to buy more iconic Fortnite weapons from different seasons. There is a wide arsenal of classes like Assault rifles, Shotguns, SMGs, Sniper, and the usual smoke grenades and flashbangs to gain an upper hand on your enemies.

Flex Gadgets could be game-changers. Image by Epic Games

You can also use any two of the five Flex Gadgets—Proximity Mine, Bubble Shield, Recon Grenades, Frag Grenades, and Impulse Grenades—to personalize your play style in the match. Though, gameplay-wise, everything seems to be similar to its competitors in Ballistic mode, its trailer in the announcement blog post showcased that players might be able to choose any of the Fortnite skins from their locker and show up to the party, providing opportunities for further shenanigans.

If team shooters aren’t your cup of tea, you can still enjoy the traditional battle royale with the usual third-person perspective to enjoy the current season alongside Fortnite OG.

