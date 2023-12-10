Fortnite already gave skins featuring some of the most renowned music artists in the world. But with the arrival of Fortnite Festival, it’s a whole new different experience since players may now enjoy a music game with similarities to Rock Band. Of course, it features a setlist composed of songs made by some famous global music artists.

From The Weeknd to Billie Eilish to Lady Gaga, the game is stacked with a bunch of popular songs. Here is the full setlist of all the songs currently available in Fortnite Festival.

All songs in Fortnite Festival: Full setlist

What a line-up. Image via Epic Games

So far, there are 34 songs available at Fortnite Festival. These are:

The All-American Rejects : Dirty Little Secret

: Dirty Little Secret Bell Biv Bedoe : Poison

: Poison Billie Eilish : Bad Guy

: Bad Guy The Cranberries : Zombie

: Zombie DNCE : Cake by the Ocean

: Cake by the Ocean Fall Out Boy : My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light ‘Em Up)

: My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light ‘Em Up) Florence + the Machine : Dog Days Are Over

: Dog Days Are Over Greta Van Fleet : Highway Tune

: Highway Tune Imagine Dragons : Thunder

: Thunder Kendrick Lamar : i

: i The Killers : Mr. Brightside

: Mr. Brightside KT Tunstall : Suddenly I See

: Suddenly I See Lady Gaga : Bad Romance

: Bad Romance LMFAO Ft. Lauren Bennett & Goonrock : Party Rock Anthem

: Party Rock Anthem Machine Gun Kelly Ft. Willow : Emo Girl

: Emo Girl NF : The Search

: The Search Nine Inch Nails : The Hand That Feeds

: The Hand That Feeds Olivia Rodrigo : Vampire

: Vampire ONE REPUBLIC : Counting Stars

: Counting Stars PSY : Gangnam Style

: Gangnam Style Queens of the Stone Age : Go With the Flow

: Go With the Flow Sub Urban : Cradles

: Cradles The Weeknd : Blinding Lights

: Blinding Lights The Weeknd : The Hills

: The Hills The Weeknd : Save Your Tears

: Save Your Tears The Weeknd : Take My Breath

: Take My Breath Weezer : Buddy Holly

: Buddy Holly The White Stripes : Seven Nation Army

: Seven Nation Army Witchgang : Nothing’s Alright

: Nothing’s Alright Epic Games : Brace for Chaos

: Brace for Chaos Epic Games : Butter Barn Hoedown

: Butter Barn Hoedown Epic Games : Run It

: Run It Epic Games : Switch up

: Switch up Epic Games: Take Me Higher

Fortnite Festival Jam Tracks

A Daily Jam Tracks rotation is available in Fortnite Festival where seven songs are up for grabs. Each track costs 500 V-Bucks.

Are you ready to jam? Screenshot via Dot Esports

Some tracks can also be unlocked by leveling up in the Festival Pass where a premium version is available for 1,800 V- Bucks. Aside from the tracks, players may also unlock auras, emoticons, loading screens, guitars, and the Icon Series outfit featuring The Weeknd (for the premium version).

Fortnite Festival is now available in the game featuring The Weeknd as its first headline artist for season one. You can check the game’s official website to know more.