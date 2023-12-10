Fortnite already gave skins featuring some of the most renowned music artists in the world. But with the arrival of Fortnite Festival, it’s a whole new different experience since players may now enjoy a music game with similarities to Rock Band. Of course, it features a setlist composed of songs made by some famous global music artists.
From The Weeknd to Billie Eilish to Lady Gaga, the game is stacked with a bunch of popular songs. Here is the full setlist of all the songs currently available in Fortnite Festival.
All songs in Fortnite Festival: Full setlist
So far, there are 34 songs available at Fortnite Festival. These are:
- The All-American Rejects: Dirty Little Secret
- Bell Biv Bedoe: Poison
- Billie Eilish: Bad Guy
- The Cranberries: Zombie
- DNCE: Cake by the Ocean
- Fall Out Boy: My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light ‘Em Up)
- Florence + the Machine: Dog Days Are Over
- Greta Van Fleet: Highway Tune
- Imagine Dragons: Thunder
- Kendrick Lamar: i
- The Killers: Mr. Brightside
- KT Tunstall: Suddenly I See
- Lady Gaga: Bad Romance
- LMFAO Ft. Lauren Bennett & Goonrock: Party Rock Anthem
- Machine Gun Kelly Ft. Willow: Emo Girl
- NF: The Search
- Nine Inch Nails: The Hand That Feeds
- Olivia Rodrigo: Vampire
- ONE REPUBLIC: Counting Stars
- PSY: Gangnam Style
- Queens of the Stone Age: Go With the Flow
- Sub Urban: Cradles
- The Weeknd: Blinding Lights
- The Weeknd: The Hills
- The Weeknd: Save Your Tears
- The Weeknd: Take My Breath
- Weezer: Buddy Holly
- The White Stripes: Seven Nation Army
- Witchgang: Nothing’s Alright
- Epic Games: Brace for Chaos
- Epic Games: Butter Barn Hoedown
- Epic Games: Run It
- Epic Games: Switch up
- Epic Games: Take Me Higher
Fortnite Festival Jam Tracks
A Daily Jam Tracks rotation is available in Fortnite Festival where seven songs are up for grabs. Each track costs 500 V-Bucks.
Some tracks can also be unlocked by leveling up in the Festival Pass where a premium version is available for 1,800 V- Bucks. Aside from the tracks, players may also unlock auras, emoticons, loading screens, guitars, and the Icon Series outfit featuring The Weeknd (for the premium version).
Fortnite Festival is now available in the game featuring The Weeknd as its first headline artist for season one. You can check the game’s official website to know more.