All Fortnite Legend of Korra quests: Every mission

Fortnite‘s newest crossover is here, bringing Legend of Korra characters to the game. Alongside new cosmetics are special Avatar-themed quests, and we’ve got all of them.
Avatar: The Last Airbender is a popular show for many who, like me, grew up watching the animated Nickelodeon series on TV. The show has seen a bit of a revival following Netflix’s live-action adaptation, and now, the world of Avatar has arrived in Fortnite as part of the April 2 patch.
From new cosmetic items to Korra’s Mythic Waterbending Technique, there are plenty of cool additions in this update, along with some new challenges for you to complete.
Every Fortnite and Legend of Korra quest
There are six quests on the first page of the Legends of Korra challenges. These are:
- Emerge from water
- Collect four Mythic items
- Deal 2,000 damage to opponents before the second storm circle
- Mantle, hurdle, or slide during the daytime
- Hit the same player with a Mythic and non-Mythic weapon
- Complete four page one quests
Thankfully for Fortnite players, none of these challenges are too difficult. Emerging from water is as easy as jumping in and out of a river, while picking up Mythic items shouldn’t be too challenging. Once you have one, attacking an enemy with it will help complete another challenge, while you’ll probably hurdle, mantle, and slide in a normal game without even thinking about it.
Will there be more Fortnite Legend of Korra quests?
Yes, there are set to be more Legends of Korra added to Fortnite in the future. The first set of tasks specifically mentions “Page 1,” so we can expect more pages to drop in the future. There’s no official release date yet, but there’s a good chance we get more on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.
