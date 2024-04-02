How to emerge from water in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

If you want to add the legendary Avatar Korra and all her accessories to your collection in Fortnite, you have to work through quite a few quests. One such quest involves Korra’s water-based origins and tasks you with emerging from water.

You can complete the Korra quests in any order you like, but this is technically the first one if you want to tackle them in order, so here’s how to emerge from water in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two.

How to complete the emerge from water quest in Fortnite

I was barely in the water when this quest was marked as complete. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To emerge from the water in Fortnite as part of Korra’s Myths & Mortals battle pass page, all you have to do is walk into some water. You don’t need to swim, dive, or otherwise do anything too complex. Instead, this quest is completed the moment you touch the water. If you can, grab the Mythic Waterbending Technique before you take a dip since it grants you special benefits while you’re in the water.

There’s water you can approach pretty much all across the map in Fortnite, which makes this task super easy once you know what needs to be done. You can head to an outer region of the map like the water near Snooty Steppes if you’re looking for an easily swimmable area that generally isn’t too crowded. The icy water near Grand Glacier is another spot that’s usually not too busy since it’s closer to the edge of the map.

If you’re looking for a more central spot in the middle of the map, the massive lake to the east of Restored Reels is another decent option. You can also approach any of the many rivers running throughout the island since they’re pretty abundant. If you’re wandering around at all, there’s a good chance you’ll come across some kind of body of water naturally. You might also consider visiting the Aang teaser area, but this is a bit of a hotspot, which makes it more dangerous.

You get a pretty epic Loading Screen for your efforts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Regardless of where you choose to go, the emerge from the water quest will be completed as soon as you step into the water, which unlocks a Korra Loading Screen for your collection. This is just one of the many Korra quests you can tackle following the launch of the April 2 Fortnite update, so there are still many more Avatar tasks to be done.

