All Avatar skins in LEGO Fortnite

Avatar the Last Airbender has come to Fortnite, and for a limited time, you can buy skins of some of the most beloved characters from the Avatar universe, including their LEGO Fortnite counterparts. Here are all the Avatar the Last Airbender LEGO Fortnite skins.

LEGO Fortnite Avatar skins

Katara and Zuko bundle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are only three Avatar the Last Airbender LEGO Fortnite skins available. These include Katara, Prince Zuko, and Toph. You can buy each character individually for 2,000 V-bucks or Zuko and Katara in a bundle for 3,200 V-bucks.

Katara

She can waterbend and heal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In addition to the LEGO Fortnite and Fortnite battle royale skin, you get Katara’s Waterskin as a Back Bling and Sokka’s Ice Sword as a Pickaxe skin. Hopefully, we’ll also get the Sokka skin in the next update.

Zuko

Show some respect—he is the new Fire Lord, after all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Apart from the two skins, you also get Zuko’s twin Broadswords as a Back Bling and Zuko’s Scabbard as a Pickaxe. I wish they added Zuko’s “bad guy” look from the first season, but not as much as I want to see Uncle Iroh in Fortnite.

Toph Beifong

Toph doesn’t need eyes to see you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Last but not least, the Blind Bandit herself. You get two skins for Toph, one for the battle royale, and one for LEGO Fortnite. You also get the Earth Rumble Belt as a back Bling and a pair of Beifong War Hammers as Pickaxe skin. I know this is just a Fortnite skin, but I think I’m going to cry if I start seeing wild Tophs running around with Sniper Rifles.

Bonus: Aang’s Air Flurry emote

If you want to impress all the girls on Kyoshi Island, you can’t go wrong with the new Air Flurry Emote. This emote allows you to spin a set of regular marbles between your Fortnite character’s palms without even touching them. You can get this cool emote for 500 V-bucks.

