LEGO Fortnite: How to find a Lightsaber

LEGO Fortnite allows us to live out a childhood (and adult) dream of holding and swinging a Lightsaber to our heart’s content, and now you can too.

The special Star Wars update for Fortnite finally dropped on May 3, giving players a lot of content connected to the massively popular franchise. There are many LEGO Fortnite Star Wars quests to complete and a ton of themed content.

The pick of the bunch has to be Lightsabers in LEGO Fortnite. The legendary Star Wars weapons make an appearance because, of course, they do. What’s more, obtaining a Lightsaber in LEGO Fortnite is straightforward.

How to get a Lightsaber in LEGO Fortnite

I can feel the force. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get a Lightsaber in LEGO Fortnite, hop into a new world and equip it from the inventory. It’s honestly that easy.

If you’re new to LEGO Fortnite or need a reminder on how to do this, follow these simple steps:

From the LEGO Fortnite menu, go to Worlds. Click “Create New World” and then “Create.” Select a “New World Slot.” I opted for Sandbox mode to make things easier and confirmed my choice to create a new world. Once you’re in the world, press TAB on PC or Up on any D-Pad. Make sure you are on “All Items” and “Weapons & Tools.” Scroll down to the bottom to the new Star Wars section. Click on any Lightsaber and press “Add.” Exit the menus, and your character is now holding the Lightsaber.

You can attack with it like you would any other weapon, and yes, it has that distinct Lightsaber hum while it’s active and makes its traditional iconic swiping sound every time you swing it.

It easily decimates anything it touches, from bushes to trees, and it might actually be impossible to get bored using it. The Star Wars content is off to a great start in LEGO Fortnite, and be sure to check out how to unlock the Seven-String Hallikset Guitar in the Fortnite Festival Star Wars event.

