All LEGO Fortnite Star Wars quests in v29.40

The Empire has made its way into LEGO Fortnite, and the Rebels need your help defeating them. There’s plenty for you to do, so here are all the LEGO Fortnite Star Wars quests arriving with update v29.40.

All LEGO Fortnite Star Wars quests

Everything you need to build your own Cantina. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Epic Games

The LEGO Fortnite Star Wars quests are divided into six categories: Try Rebel Adventure, Survival Milestones, Survival Weekly, Survival Daily, Sandbox Weekly, and Sandbox Daily. These quests mostly feature new Star Wars content, like Visiting a crashed Star Destroyer, but there are a few more basic quests, like defeating Skeletons and eating Food.

Below, you can find all the categories and the corresponding quests, except the daily ones, which are likely to be random for each player.

Try Rebel Adventure quests

Collect Macrobinoculars from Rebel Captain

Build a Rebel Workbench

Talk to Rebel Wookie Rancher Grraaalf

Eliminate Imperials

Equip a Lightsaber

Talk to Rebel Mon Calamari Chef Ackzat

Survival Milestones

Complete a Random Encounter

Eat any Food

Eliminate Imperials

Farm anything from a Garden Plot

Place or Destroy Pieces

Survival Weekly

Week one:

Build a Rebel Guided Build

Build a Vehicle Guided Build

Collect Plastoids

Eliminate Stormtroopers

Emote with Rebel Protocol Droid C-43S or C-6JR using a Dance Emote

Sandbox Weekly

Week one:

Defeat Stormtroopers with a Lightsaber

Visit a crashed Star Destroyer

Complete five Builds in a Dry Valley Cave

As a reward for completing these quests, you can earn Studs, which are needed to progress the new Rebel Adventure LEGO Pass. The pass offers both free and paid Tatooine-themed rewards for you to earn, including the Mos Eisley Marketplace Build. To complete the pass, you need to earn a total of 11,000 Studs. And if you want to claim all the rewards and unlock the Chewbacca outfit, you have to get the premium track upgrade for 1,400 V-Bucks.

