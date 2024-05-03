All LEGO Fortnite Star Wars quests in v29.40

The Empire has made its way into LEGO Fortnite, and the Rebels need your help defeating them. There’s plenty for you to do, so here are all the LEGO Fortnite Star Wars quests arriving with update v29.40.
All LEGO Fortnite Star Wars quests
The LEGO Fortnite Star Wars quests are divided into six categories: Try Rebel Adventure, Survival Milestones, Survival Weekly, Survival Daily, Sandbox Weekly, and Sandbox Daily. These quests mostly feature new Star Wars content, like Visiting a crashed Star Destroyer, but there are a few more basic quests, like defeating Skeletons and eating Food.
Below, you can find all the categories and the corresponding quests, except the daily ones, which are likely to be random for each player.
Try Rebel Adventure quests
- Collect Macrobinoculars from Rebel Captain
- Build a Rebel Workbench
- Talk to Rebel Wookie Rancher Grraaalf
- Eliminate Imperials
- Equip a Lightsaber
- Talk to Rebel Mon Calamari Chef Ackzat
Survival Milestones
- Complete a Random Encounter
- Eat any Food
- Eliminate Imperials
- Farm anything from a Garden Plot
- Place or Destroy Pieces
Survival Weekly
Week one:
- Build a Rebel Guided Build
- Build a Vehicle Guided Build
- Collect Plastoids
- Eliminate Stormtroopers
- Emote with Rebel Protocol Droid C-43S or C-6JR using a Dance Emote
Sandbox Weekly
Week one:
- Defeat Stormtroopers with a Lightsaber
- Visit a crashed Star Destroyer
- Complete five Builds in a Dry Valley Cave
As a reward for completing these quests, you can earn Studs, which are needed to progress the new Rebel Adventure LEGO Pass. The pass offers both free and paid Tatooine-themed rewards for you to earn, including the Mos Eisley Marketplace Build. To complete the pass, you need to earn a total of 11,000 Studs. And if you want to claim all the rewards and unlock the Chewbacca outfit, you have to get the premium track upgrade for 1,400 V-Bucks.