Stars Wars is collaborating with LEGO Fortnite
Image via Epic Games
Category:
Fortnite

All LEGO Fortnite Star Wars quests in v29.40

The Rebellion must succeed.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|
Published: May 3, 2024 06:06 am

The Empire has made its way into LEGO Fortnite, and the Rebels need your help defeating them. There’s plenty for you to do, so here are all the LEGO Fortnite Star Wars quests arriving with update v29.40.

Recommended Videos

All LEGO Fortnite Star Wars quests

Rebel Adventure is the first battle pass in LEGO Fortnite.
Everything you need to build your own Cantina. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Epic Games

The LEGO Fortnite Star Wars quests are divided into six categories: Try Rebel Adventure, Survival Milestones, Survival Weekly, Survival Daily, Sandbox Weekly, and Sandbox Daily. These quests mostly feature new Star Wars content, like Visiting a crashed Star Destroyer, but there are a few more basic quests, like defeating Skeletons and eating Food.

Below, you can find all the categories and the corresponding quests, except the daily ones, which are likely to be random for each player.

Try Rebel Adventure quests

  • Collect Macrobinoculars from Rebel Captain
  • Build a Rebel Workbench
  • Talk to Rebel Wookie Rancher Grraaalf
  • Eliminate Imperials
  • Equip a Lightsaber
  • Talk to Rebel Mon Calamari Chef Ackzat

Survival Milestones

  • Complete a Random Encounter
  • Eat any Food
  • Eliminate Imperials
  • Farm anything from a Garden Plot
  • Place or Destroy Pieces

Survival Weekly

Week one:

  • Build a Rebel Guided Build
  • Build a Vehicle Guided Build
  • Collect Plastoids
  • Eliminate Stormtroopers
  • Emote with Rebel Protocol Droid C-43S or C-6JR using a Dance Emote

Sandbox Weekly

Week one:

  • Defeat Stormtroopers with a Lightsaber
  • Visit a crashed Star Destroyer
  • Complete five Builds in a Dry Valley Cave

As a reward for completing these quests, you can earn Studs, which are needed to progress the new Rebel Adventure LEGO Pass. The pass offers both free and paid Tatooine-themed rewards for you to earn, including the Mos Eisley Marketplace Build. To complete the pass, you need to earn a total of 11,000 Studs. And if you want to claim all the rewards and unlock the Chewbacca outfit, you have to get the premium track upgrade for 1,400 V-Bucks.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Fortnite Star Wars v29.40 battle royale patch notes
Promo art for Fortnite and Star Wars collab
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Fortnite Star Wars v29.40 battle royale patch notes
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic May 3, 2024
Read Article How to fix Matchmaking Error #1 in Fortnite
Meteors flying in the sky above the Fortnite island.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to fix Matchmaking Error #1 in Fortnite
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır May 3, 2024
Read Article New Shop Item tab leaks likely point towards X-Men 97 collab
Marvel X-Men poster featuring Cyclops, Storm, Wolverine, and more
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
New Shop Item tab leaks likely point towards X-Men 97 collab
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd May 3, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Fortnite Star Wars v29.40 battle royale patch notes
Promo art for Fortnite and Star Wars collab
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Fortnite Star Wars v29.40 battle royale patch notes
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic May 3, 2024
Read Article How to fix Matchmaking Error #1 in Fortnite
Meteors flying in the sky above the Fortnite island.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to fix Matchmaking Error #1 in Fortnite
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır May 3, 2024
Read Article New Shop Item tab leaks likely point towards X-Men 97 collab
Marvel X-Men poster featuring Cyclops, Storm, Wolverine, and more
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
New Shop Item tab leaks likely point towards X-Men 97 collab
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd May 3, 2024
Author
Edward Strazd
Freelance News and SEO Writer for Dot Esports, covering everything from live service games like Destiny 2 and Fortnite to new releases. Writing about games since 2021. When he's not writing, he's probably grinding for loot in Destiny 2.