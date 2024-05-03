How to unlock the Seven-String Hallikset Guitar in Fortnite Festival Star Wars event

The major Fortnite x Star Wars update is finally live, and Fortnite Festival is getting some love with an exclusive cosmetic. The Seven-String Hallikset Guitar can be completely yours for free, as long as you dedicate some time to the game.

How to get the Seven-String Hallikset Guitar in Fortnite Festival x Star Wars

You get the Seven-String Hallikset guitar when you complete seven Fortnite Festival Star Wars quests. As of May 3, only four are live, which means you can’t unlock the Hallikset yet. Another set of quests is expected on May 7. These quests will be live until May 14. For now, the quests you can complete are:

Earn 10,000 points while playing “Cantina Band”

while playing “Cantina Band” Earn six stars while playing “Cantina Band”

while playing “Cantina Band” Play a setlist of two or more songs once

once Score 15,000 points playing sustains.

What is the Seven-String Hallikset Guitar in Fortnite Festival?

The Seven-String Hallikset is a guitar skin you can use in Fortnite Festival when playing the Lead role. Like any cosmetic in the game, it has no effect on gameplay.

In the Star Wars universe, this guitar is known for being the instrument Cal Kestis plays using psychometry in 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. It’s also the instrument the Shag Kava band uses to perform “Jabba Flow” in The Force Awakens. Despite this, it doesn’t appear to be part of “Cantina Band,” the song released in Fortnite Festival along with today’s update.

The shape and sound of the instrument are similar to a banjo, though it’s unclear which instrument was used in real life to record its sound.

Once you unlock the Seven-String Hallikset, it’s yours to keep. You can use it in Festival or other Fortnite modes that let you play Jam Tracks.

