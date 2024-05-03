LEGO Fortnite: How to collect Macrobinoculars from the Rebel Captain

Collecting a pair of Macrobinoculars is one of the many new Star Wars-themed challenges in LEGO Fortnite, and we want to help you tick this one off straightaway.

Recommended Videos

The Star Wars content for LEGO Fortnite is hotter than a freshly used blaster. All kinds of exciting new additions have flown in, from new Plastoids materials to a variety of Lightsabers for you to re-enact your favorite battles.

When you’re not swinging four Lightsabers and unleashing your (mine specifically) inner General Grievous, though, you need to track down and locate the Macrobinoculars from a Rebel Captain.

How to collect Macrobinoculars from the Rebel Captain in LEGO Fortnite Star Wars

I gladly accept. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You get the Macrobinoculars from Captain Bravara in LEGO Fortnite once the Star Destroyer has crashed following the scripted battle sequence high above.

Let me explain how it all works:

Go to the LEGO Fortnite menu and make a new world. Use Create New World and press on the Create option. Choose New World Slot. Choose your preference of mode—I opted for Sandbox mode as it’s less taxing and pressed continued into my new world. Walk around a bit, take in the fresh air, and wait for a crack to appear in the sky. Stand and watch as the crack becomes a full tear before Tie Fighters and Rebel Forces suddenly emerge from it fighting each other. A damaged Star Destroyer appears, and after a minute or so, it crash lands. Soon after this event happens, Captain Bravara appears next to you. Speak to her (it doesn’t matter which dialogue choices you select), and she offers you the Macrobinoculars so you can find the Rebel base and help.

Be warned, we found if our inventory was full when we accepted the Macrobinoculars, and only when we made room and accepted them—it did not count as completing the quest!

Make sure your inventory has at least one empty space before accepting the item. If you take them and you run into this problem I just explained, you need to start a new world and repeat the steps above all over again for the quest to tick off.

But, because you followed our handy advice, you should have no issues. Likewise, you can make Fortnite even more enjoyable by reading about all the May the Fourth quests, and how to unlock the Seven-String Hallikset Guitar.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more