All May the Fourth quests in Fortnite Rocket Racing

Fortnite Rocket Racing just got a bunch of Star Wars quests that will let you earn themed cosmetics. The second set of quests is called May the Fourth, so here are all the quests and how to complete them in Fortnite Rocket Racing.

All Fortnite Rocket Racing May the Fourth quests

Quite the boring quests. Screenshot by Dot Esports

May the Fourth is the second set of Fortnite Rocket Racing quests added with update v29.40. There are eight quests total in the set. Completing four of them grants you the Anakin’s Podracer decal and completing all eight awards the Darth Maul decal.

Here are all the Star Wars quests currently available in Rocket Racing:

Complete five races

Complete 10 races

Complete 15 races

Complete 20 races

Complete five runs in Speed Run

Complete 25 runs in Speed Run

Complete 50 runs in Speed Run

Complete 75 runs in Speed Run

The quests are very straightforward. Speed Run is a separate playlist where you compete against the clock to set the fastest run time. 75 Speed Runs is quite the grind, but one run equals one lap, so it’s not as bad as it looks. If you choose a Novice map, you can knock out 10 of them in just five minutes.

You can’t cheese all the quests simply by playing Speed Run to get the first four done. You can, however, load up any Novice map from a game mode selection screen and just race it over and over again. Even if no other players are playing the map you chose, you can load up solo and get these quests done.

All the May the Fourth quests are available until May 20, alongside the Star Wars quests that award the Energy Binders trail, so you have plenty of time to get them done.

