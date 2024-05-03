Fortnite Beskar car on the track
Fortnite Rocket Racing v29.40 patch notes: New tracks, Star Wars cosmetics, and more

Includes cars powered by the Force.
The Fortnite X Star Wars update is here, and not a single mode was behind, including Rocket Racing. Here’s everything coming to Fortnite Rocket Racing in update v29.40.

Fortnite Rocket Racing v29.40 patch notes

New tracks

Seaside Farms map in Fortnite Rocket Racing
I can smell the petrol in the air. Image via Epic Games

Python and Seaside Farms are two new tracks coming to Fortnite Rocket Racing in this patch. Python is a Novice track available after you reach Silver I in ranked mode, and it’s filled with sweeping curves and snake-like bends. On the other hand, Seaside Farms is an Advanced Track available from Gold I and brings the “freshest, all natural, high octane fun.”

Star Wars quests and cosmetics

Darth Maul and Anakin decals for Fortnite Rocket Racing
May the horsepower be with you. Image via Epic Games

As a part of the biggest Fortnite X Star Wars collaborationRocket Racing offers multiple Star Wars-themed rewards for you to obtain. From May 3 to May 20, you can complete two sets of quests, Star Wars quests and May the Fourth quests, to earn the following rewards:

  • Energy Binders trail
  • Anakin’s Podracer decal
  • Darth Maul decal

Aside from free rewards, a new car inspired by The Mandalorian is available in the Item Shop to buy. The Beskar car bundle costs 2,800 V-Bucks and contains the following items:

  • Beskar car body
  • Beskar wheels
  • The Armorer Beskar decal
  • The Armorer Beskar wheels
  • Boba Fett Beskar decal
  • Boba Fett Beskar wheels
  • Bo-Katan Kryze Beskar decal
  • Bo-Katan Kryze Beskar wheels
  • Sabine Wren Beskar decal
  • Sabine Wren Beskar wheels

Improvements and bug fixes

In terms of general gameplay improvements, Epic Games addressed a bug that allowed players to exploit respawns to get a lead. Respawns now can’t spawn you ahead of where you farthest made it in the lap and also can’t spawn you too far behind that point. Bots received a few upgrades as well. They now have better off-road pathing, air dodging, jumping, flying, and landing.

For a full breakdown of the v29.40 update for Rocket Racing, make sure to check out official patch notes by Epic Games.

