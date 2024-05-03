Fortnite Rocket Racing v29.40 patch notes: New tracks, Star Wars cosmetics, and more

The Fortnite X Star Wars update is here, and not a single mode was behind, including Rocket Racing. Here’s everything coming to Fortnite Rocket Racing in update v29.40.

Fortnite Rocket Racing v29.40 patch notes

New tracks

I can smell the petrol in the air. Image via Epic Games

Python and Seaside Farms are two new tracks coming to Fortnite Rocket Racing in this patch. Python is a Novice track available after you reach Silver I in ranked mode, and it’s filled with sweeping curves and snake-like bends. On the other hand, Seaside Farms is an Advanced Track available from Gold I and brings the “freshest, all natural, high octane fun.”

Star Wars quests and cosmetics

May the horsepower be with you. Image via Epic Games

As a part of the biggest Fortnite X Star Wars collaboration, Rocket Racing offers multiple Star Wars-themed rewards for you to obtain. From May 3 to May 20, you can complete two sets of quests, Star Wars quests and May the Fourth quests, to earn the following rewards:

Energy Binders trail

Anakin’s Podracer decal

Darth Maul decal

Aside from free rewards, a new car inspired by The Mandalorian is available in the Item Shop to buy. The Beskar car bundle costs 2,800 V-Bucks and contains the following items:

Beskar car body

Beskar wheels

The Armorer Beskar decal

The Armorer Beskar wheels

Boba Fett Beskar decal

Boba Fett Beskar wheels

Bo-Katan Kryze Beskar decal

Bo-Katan Kryze Beskar wheels

Sabine Wren Beskar decal

Sabine Wren Beskar wheels

Improvements and bug fixes

In terms of general gameplay improvements, Epic Games addressed a bug that allowed players to exploit respawns to get a lead. Respawns now can’t spawn you ahead of where you farthest made it in the lap and also can’t spawn you too far behind that point. Bots received a few upgrades as well. They now have better off-road pathing, air dodging, jumping, flying, and landing.

For a full breakdown of the v29.40 update for Rocket Racing, make sure to check out official patch notes by Epic Games.

