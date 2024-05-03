LEGO Fortnite: How to collect Plastoids

Plastoids are a new resource added to LEGO Fortnite in the big Star Wars update. You need them for many new recipes, including the Rebel Crafting Bench and various weapons and items to add to your arsenal.

The game doesn’t actually tell you how to get Plastoids, though, and most of the time, it feels like they’re very far out of the way. If you’re looking for Plastoids, we’ll explain exactly how to get them.

How to find Platoid in LEGO Fortnite

Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two main ways to get Plastoids in LEGO Fortnite: killing Stormtroopers or destroying Star Wars-themed buildings.

Finding Stormtroopers is the easiest thing to do, and you can find lots of them when you head to the destroyed Star Destroyer ship. Follow the smoke after the event starts, and you’ll reach more Stormtroopers the closer you get to the wreckage.

Alternatively, you can destroy any Storm Trooper base and even the Star Destroyer itself for an abundance of Plastoids. They aren’t too hard to find, but actually killing Stormtroopers and finding these places take a lot of exploring.

As it’s essentially a new biome, you need to visit areas you haven’t visited before for them to spawn. If you’ve explored much of your world, you could be in for a lot of travel. So, build a vehicle or something to make the process faster.

You also need to be well-equipped. Stormtroopers have a lot of armor and health, and they travel in packs. I died quite easily with basic weapons and armor, so kit yourself out to have a fighting chance.

