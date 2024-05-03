Peely running with a Lightsaber in LEGO Fortnite.
Image via Epic Games
Category:
Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite: How to collect Plastoids

Plast what?
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: May 3, 2024 08:18 am

Plastoids are a new resource added to LEGO Fortnite in the big Star Wars update. You need them for many new recipes, including the Rebel Crafting Bench and various weapons and items to add to your arsenal.

Recommended Videos

The game doesn’t actually tell you how to get Plastoids, though, and most of the time, it feels like they’re very far out of the way. If you’re looking for Plastoids, we’ll explain exactly how to get them.

How to find Platoid in LEGO Fortnite

plastoids are dropped by stormtroopers in LEGO fortnite
Plast-what? Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two main ways to get Plastoids in LEGO Fortnite: killing Stormtroopers or destroying Star Wars-themed buildings.

Finding Stormtroopers is the easiest thing to do, and you can find lots of them when you head to the destroyed Star Destroyer ship. Follow the smoke after the event starts, and you’ll reach more Stormtroopers the closer you get to the wreckage.

Alternatively, you can destroy any Storm Trooper base and even the Star Destroyer itself for an abundance of Plastoids. They aren’t too hard to find, but actually killing Stormtroopers and finding these places take a lot of exploring.

As it’s essentially a new biome, you need to visit areas you haven’t visited before for them to spawn. If you’ve explored much of your world, you could be in for a lot of travel. So, build a vehicle or something to make the process faster.

You also need to be well-equipped. Stormtroopers have a lot of armor and health, and they travel in packs. I died quite easily with basic weapons and armor, so kit yourself out to have a fighting chance.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All May the Fourth quests in Fortnite Rocket Racing
Darth Maul and Anakin decals for Fortnite Rocket Racing
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
All May the Fourth quests in Fortnite Rocket Racing
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd May 3, 2024
Read Article LEGO Fortnite: How to find a Lightsaber
player holding lightsaber in lego fortnite
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
LEGO Fortnite: How to find a Lightsaber
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton May 3, 2024
Read Article How to unlock the Seven-String Hallikset Guitar in Fortnite Festival Star Wars event
The hallikset guitar from Star Wars on a yellow background as part of a Fortnite Festival banner.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to unlock the Seven-String Hallikset Guitar in Fortnite Festival Star Wars event
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana May 3, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All May the Fourth quests in Fortnite Rocket Racing
Darth Maul and Anakin decals for Fortnite Rocket Racing
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
All May the Fourth quests in Fortnite Rocket Racing
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd May 3, 2024
Read Article LEGO Fortnite: How to find a Lightsaber
player holding lightsaber in lego fortnite
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
LEGO Fortnite: How to find a Lightsaber
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton May 3, 2024
Read Article How to unlock the Seven-String Hallikset Guitar in Fortnite Festival Star Wars event
The hallikset guitar from Star Wars on a yellow background as part of a Fortnite Festival banner.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to unlock the Seven-String Hallikset Guitar in Fortnite Festival Star Wars event
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana May 3, 2024
Author
Adam Newell
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.