Where to find Chewbacca in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

Fortnite and Star Wars have collided again with May 2024’s gameplay patch v29.40. This time around, Chewbacca has made his way to Fortnite and he needs our help. However, finding where Chewbacca is in Fortnite has proven to be a rather tricky challenge.

The bad news is that Chewbacca spawns randomly on the Fortnite map. However, that randomness is limited to a fixed number of spawns, so you’ll still have a decent chance of finding Chewbacca in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two.

Where is Chewbacca in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two?

Chewbacca can spawn in five different locations in Fortnite. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Chewbacca in Imperial Roadblocks in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two. There are five Imperial Roadblocks in the game which are marked on the map above, and Chewbacca can randomly spawn in one of them every match.

I prefer landing around Pleasant Piazza and Fencing Fields. Considering there are two potential Chewbacca spawn points near these areas, I simply checked these two spots until I found Chewbacca in Fortnite.

To rescue Chewbacca, you’ll need to defeat all the Stormtroopers in Imperial Roadblocks, and you can add the Wookie to your party as an NPC afterward. Chewbacca will personally reward you with a Bowcaster, a powerful legendary weapon.

How to rescue Chewbacca in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two

Take down the roadblocks. Image via Epic Games

When you finally find Chewbacca in Fortnite, it’ll be time to rescue him by defeating the Stormtroopers. I strongly recommend doing some looting before heading to an Imperial Roadblock.

While the Stormtroopers are relatively easy to defeat, just like henchmen, other players can be around. If you engage in a fight with an enemy player, you’ll want to have as many resources as possible.

How to get the Chewbacca skin in Fortnite x Star Wars

<Insert Chewbacca noise here>. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Chewbacca skin during the 2024 Fortnite x Star Wars skin, you need to buy the LEGO Pass: Rebel Adventure premium version for 1,400 V-Bucks. Upon purchasing the pass, you’ll receive the Chewbacca skin instantly, and you can also play some LEGO Fortnite to unlock even more rewards.

If you’re from the future and it’s already past the Fortnite x Star Wars 2024 event, you’ll need to wait for Chewbacca to return to Fortnite’s in-game shop. Most skins become available a couple of times via the daily rotation in the shop, and Chewbacca may return at any time, especially if there is news coming from the Star Wars franchise.

