How to find the Bowcaster in Fortnite x Star Wars

The Empire once again is making a mess on the Fortnite island. One of the newest Star Wars quests requires you to use a Bowcaster to deal with enemies, so here’s how to find and use it in the Fortnite x Star Wars update.

Where to find the Bowcaster in Fortnite

Take them by surprise. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the Bowcaster in crates at the Imperial outposts scattered across the Fortnite island. One of the outposts is always marked with blue smoke in every match. That’s also where you can find and recruit Chewbacca.

There are multiple Imperial outposts, but they aren’t marked on the map. Here are the locations of all six outposts in the game:

South of Classy Courts

Northeast of Mount Olympus

South of Lavish Lair

South of Fencing Fields

Northeast of Snooty Steppes

North of Lavish Lair (this is where Darth Vader is)

All Stormtrooper outpost locations. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Land at the outpost and head inside a white tent. There, you can find and loot the Imperial crates, which are black boxes with red stripes on the top. They also emit golden light like the regular Fortnite chest. The crate can drop either a Bowcaster or an E-11 Imperial blaster, so you have to get lucky. But from what I’ve played, I always got at least one Bowcaster from an outpost.

How to eliminate opponents with Bowcaster in Fortnite

They can’t aim anyway. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Bowcaster has a regular attack that deals a decent amount of damage at a high range. However, every bolt travels with a delay. So, try to account for enemy movements as if it were a sniper rifle. The charged attack is even more deadly, but you have to hold the attack button for some time to fully charge the weapon.

I recommend you take the Bowcaster for more close-range fights where you’d usually use an SMG. In that case, you don’t have to worry much about where the bolt travels and still dish out incredibly high damage.

