Fortnite players’ own up to their most toxic traits and it’s just inconvenient trolling

Aside from performing the occasional mildly infuriating emote after eliminating an opponent, there aren’t many ways players can be toxic in Fortnite. The classic mocking emotes Take The L and the donkey braying Laugh It Up annoy most players, but what other toxic traits do Fortnite players have?

Players have been owning up to what they believe are toxic traits after one player posted a video showing how they like to inconvenience others in Fortnite. Their reasoning is, “If I don’t need it, no one does!” The video shows the player with full health and shield, breaking down a Slurp Truck despite not needing any HP boost at all. The truck is full of Slurp and can usually restore a player’s health and shield simultaneously, so destroying it when you don’t need any is, at the very least, petty.

If I don’t need it, neither do you! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The player then moves on to some nearby vehicles, explaining that the best and quickest way to troll another player is to destroy three of the vehicle’s four tires, rendering it useless. Since the Repair Torch is no longer in the game, there is no way for another player to fix and drive the vehicles. Fortnite players in the comments joined in, owning up to their own “toxic traits.”

“I open every ammo crate, chest and box, and smash every Slurp Barrel for the XP” another player admitted, prompting another to say they do this “and light every campfire too.” One player went a step further and claimed they also “break every Vending Machine when I’m done.”

No tyres? No driving. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A running theme was players thinking, “I’m not going to leave it for others to use on me,” and hiding high-rarity weapons and healing items under structures, in bushes, or throwing them in the storm. “It’s not toxic,” another comment said, “it’s self-preservation.” Players have admitted to throwing every grenade, Shockwaves, and shooting the last rockets from a Rocket Launcher they aren’t going to use just to stop another player from having them. People have strong feelings about the Typhoon Blade, making it one of the most likely weapons to be hidden or dropped in the storm. “I’m tired of getting sliced up, man,” explained a Typhoon Blade victim.

One thing that seems more like a mildly annoying trait rather than toxic, is how some players “infect all the vehicles”, by entering each one so they turn permanently into their own vehicle skins. Once a car has been given a skin, it can’t be changed by another player. “It’s always hilarious if other people end up with them [during] end game.” This is one thing I actually do myself, and to see players driving around with your own design is pretty satisfying.

Every car on the island will be wearing my skin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ever since Fortnite came to be, players have been blowing up Gas Stations. Mostly just for the hell of it, but recently, it has been a fun way to troll other players looking to fuel their vehicles. “So you’re the reason I needed gas yesterday and every single gas station was just gone…”

In duos or squads you can pick up downed players, which can lead to toxic shenanigans like killing them off by throwing them from a high place. “My favorite places to chuck people is the bridge, dam, and the city… If that’s happened to you, chances are that was me.”

