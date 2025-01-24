Forgot password
an angry vending machine being destroyed in fortnite
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Fortnite

Fortnite players' own up to their most toxic traits and it's just inconvenient trolling

Do you have any toxic or hilariously annoying traits when playing Fortnite? Some players like to be a little petty when they play.
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|

Published: Jan 24, 2025 09:05 am

Aside from performing the occasional mildly infuriating emote after eliminating an opponent, there aren’t many ways players can be toxic in Fortnite. The classic mocking emotes Take The L and the donkey braying Laugh It Up annoy most players, but what other toxic traits do Fortnite players have?

Players have been owning up to what they believe are toxic traits after one player posted a video showing how they like to inconvenience others in Fortnite. Their reasoning is, “If I don’t need it, no one does!” The video shows the player with full health and shield, breaking down a Slurp Truck despite not needing any HP boost at all. The truck is full of Slurp and can usually restore a player’s health and shield simultaneously, so destroying it when you don’t need any is, at the very least, petty.

stoneheart character destroying a slurp barrel
If I don’t need it, neither do you! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The player then moves on to some nearby vehicles, explaining that the best and quickest way to troll another player is to destroy three of the vehicle’s four tires, rendering it useless. Since the Repair Torch is no longer in the game, there is no way for another player to fix and drive the vehicles. Fortnite players in the comments joined in, owning up to their own “toxic traits.”

“I open every ammo crate, chest and box, and smash every Slurp Barrel for the XP” another player admitted, prompting another to say they do this “and light every campfire too.” One player went a step further and claimed they also “break every Vending Machine when I’m done.”

stoneheart character shooting out tyres
No tyres? No driving. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A running theme was players thinking, “I’m not going to leave it for others to use on me,” and hiding high-rarity weapons and healing items under structures, in bushes, or throwing them in the storm. “It’s not toxic,” another comment said, “it’s self-preservation.” Players have admitted to throwing every grenade, Shockwaves, and shooting the last rockets from a Rocket Launcher they aren’t going to use just to stop another player from having them. People have strong feelings about the Typhoon Blade, making it one of the most likely weapons to be hidden or dropped in the storm. “I’m tired of getting sliced up, man,” explained a Typhoon Blade victim.

One thing that seems more like a mildly annoying trait rather than toxic, is how some players “infect all the vehicles”, by entering each one so they turn permanently into their own vehicle skins. Once a car has been given a skin, it can’t be changed by another player. “It’s always hilarious if other people end up with them [during] end game.” This is one thing I actually do myself, and to see players driving around with your own design is pretty satisfying.

two identical pink cars with llama detailing
Every car on the island will be wearing my skin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ever since Fortnite came to be, players have been blowing up Gas Stations. Mostly just for the hell of it, but recently, it has been a fun way to troll other players looking to fuel their vehicles. “So you’re the reason I needed gas yesterday and every single gas station was just gone…”

In duos or squads you can pick up downed players, which can lead to toxic shenanigans like killing them off by throwing them from a high place. “My favorite places to chuck people is the bridge, dam, and the city… If that’s happened to you, chances are that was me.”

Rowan Jones
Rowan is a freelance writer from Devon, U.K., with a BA in Education Studies. She has been writing since she could hold a pencil but has been focused on game guides for mobile, console, and PC since 2020. Rowan has a complicated relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.