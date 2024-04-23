Billie Eilish, the chart-topping music sensation, is set to make a highly anticipated appearance in Fortnite.

Recommended Videos

The anticipation for Billie Eilish’s Fortnite debut has been building for years. Now, you can join millions of fans and gamers in experiencing her music and presence within the Fortnite universe. Here’s everything you need to know to get her character skin and immerse yourself in her music within Fortnite.

How to get the Billie Eilish skin in Fortnite

She’s not pleased with your FN Festival skills. Image via Epic Games

Billie Eilish‘s performance and character debut in Fortnite Festival on April 23, 2024. Like previous celebrity collaborations in Fortnite, acquiring Billie Eilish’s character skin and items costs you some V-Bucks.

Option 1: Purchase the Billie Eilish skin in the Item Shop

Based on past collaborations, like Lady Gaga and The Weeknd, expect her skin to cost around 1500 V-Bucks, with individual items like the pickaxe and back bling priced at 500 V-Bucks each.

If you’re looking to purchase all of Billie Eilish’s items, including her character skin and song-based emotes, consider opting for the bundle option. Look for a bundle priced around 3000 V-Bucks, similar to previous celebrity collaborations.

Option 2: Get the Billie Eilish skin from the Premium Reward Track

Time to rock out with Billie Eilish. Image via Epic Games

As confirmed by Billie Eilish’s Fortnite trailer, her skin comes with two style variants: a neon green outfit and a black outfit. You can get these two skins by completing quests in Fortnite Festival, but only if you purchase the Premium Reward Track for 1800 V-Bucks, just like in the Avatar collab.

This section includes loads of Billie Eilish-related goodies: like the Bhlosh emote, her iconic guitar on fire, and a song from the Happier than Ever album, among others. Remember, the top row is free while the second row requires the Premium Reward Track.

All Billie Eilish songs and emotes in Fortnite

Decent lineup. Image via Epic Games

Here’s every Billie Eilish song you can find in Fortnite Festival mode: “Bad Guy,” “Therefore I am,” “All The Good Girls Go To Hell,” “Happier Than Ever,” “Oxytocin,” and “Encore…”

It’s not all for Fortnite Festival, though. Billie Eilish’s bundle comes with signature emotes inspired by her hit songs “You Should See Me In A Crown” and “Bad Guy.” You can use these emotes in Battle Royale, Fortnite Festival, and LEGO Fortnite.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more