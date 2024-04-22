Billie Eilish jumps into Fortnite, seemingly confirming recent leaks of 2024 roadmap

You should see her in a crown, she’s gonna run Tomato Town. Billie Eilish just confirmed herself as the next featured artist for Fortnite Festival.

The new season of the music-playing mode in Fortnite begins tomorrow, and Eilish announced that she’ll be taking over the main stage when the season launches on April 23. But this confirmation has even bigger implications for the game over the rest of the year.

Fortnite Festival Main Stage: 4.23.24 pic.twitter.com/dxaQBsqD4A — billie eilish (@billieeilish) April 22, 2024

Eilish’s appearance in Fortnite was first leaked on April 19, when a purported roadmap for 2024 showed up on 4chan and was reposted by leak accounts like HYPEX and many others on Twitter/X.

The leak shows what’s to come in battle royale, Festival, Rocket Racing, and LEGO Fortnite throughout the rest of the year, with Eilish coming next in the musical game type ahead of Metallica, Karol G, and Snoop Dogg.

Situations like this are fluid and things could always change, but the roadmap has been correct thus far. The image also shows several other facets coming to the game, such as Star Wars in LEGO Fortnite, a Dr. Doom/Marvel season in the battle royale this summer, and much more.

Eilish has been a mega-star ever since appearing on the music scene with her debut album in 2019, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? Since then, she has won nine Grammys out of 25 nominations, and even two Academy Awards for songs she made for film.

As a featured artist this season, Eilish will have a skin that can be used across all modes, along with several of her songs being added to Fortnite Festival. Her new album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, is set to launch on May 17, so her inclusion in the game is likely a part of the larger rollout for the new release.

