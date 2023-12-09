Fortnite Festival season 1: The Weeknd Festival Pass, explained

Rock Band creator Psyonix has joined forces with Epic Games to make Fortnite Festival a reality. Here, players can jam along to hit the beat of the songs by some of the most popular artists in the world.

The game’s first season also introduces a Festival Pass, featuring Grammy award-winning artist The Weeknd. Here’s everything we know about the Festival Pass in Fortnite Festival, including the possible rewards, how to get them, and more.

Fortnite Festival Pass, explained

It’s opening night by The Weeknd in Fortnite Festival. Screenshot via Dot Esports

The Fortnite Festival Pass is a battle pass that can give players possible rewards as they play matches along the way. Players can earn Festival Points by completing various quests and achieving certain milestones in the game.

By gaining Festival Points, players can unlock the possible rewards from the Festival Pass. In total, 11,000 Festival Points are needed to earn all the rewards, both for the free and premium versions.

Fortnite Festival Pass rewards

What’s your favorite The Weeknd song? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since the Fortnite Festival is different from the traditional Fortnite game, the Festival Pass is another season pass and is separate from the normal battle pass. As usual, players need to grind matches to progress in the Festival Pass which may unlock a variety of rewards.

There are two versions of the Festival Pass. The first is the free version where rewards can be earned by all players who participate, while the second is the premium Festival Pass that will set you back some V-Bucks

Fortnite Festival Pass (Free) rewards

Here are all the possible rewards from the free Festival Pass alongside their corresponding Festival points to be unlocked:

Mainstage Feeling Loading Screen: 1,000 Festival Points

Butter Barn Hoedown Jam Track: 2,000 Festival Points

Stellar Burst Aura: 3,000 Festival Points

Take Me Higher Jam Track: 4,000 Festival Points

Equalize Emoticon: 5,000 Festival Points

Switch Up Jam Track: 6,000 Festival Points

High Volume Emoticon: 7,000 Festival Points

Run It Jam Track: 8,000 Festival Points

Chill Llama Emoticon: 9,000 Festival Points

Brace for Chaos Jam Track: 10,000 Festival Points

Nanner Jammer Guitar: 11,000 Festival Points

Fortnite Festival Pass (Premium) rewards

The premium version of the Festival Pass costs 1,800 V-Bucks and includes even more goodies to earn by playing Fortnite Festival. The following are the possible rewards that players can get from purchasing it:

The Weeknd Mic Microphone: 1,000 Festival Points

Drop the Beat Loading Screen: 2,000 Festival Points

My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark Jam Track: 3,000 Festival Points

Highwire Bass: 4,000 Festival Points

Gangnam Style Jam Track: 5,000 Festival Points

XO Bass: 6,000 Festival Points

Poison Jam Track: 7,000 Festival Points

Sludgie Keytar: 8,000 Festival Points

Blinding Lights Jam Track: 9,000 Festival Points

Bouncing Bars Aura: 10,000 Festival Points

The Weeknd Icon Series Outfit: 11,000 Festival Points

Fornite Festival is now live for all Fortnite platforms. You can check the game’s official website to know more.