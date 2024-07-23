How to create your own Fall Guys island in Fortnite

A Fortnite and Fall Guys collaboration has finally happened, and it started with an update to Fortnite Creative. The update brought multiple assets to Fortnite Creative, allowing you to create your own Fall Guys island.

On Fall Guys islands, you don’t just create obstacle courses to play, but you also transform and play as Fall Guys beans. If you’re ready for a completely new experience, here’s how to create your own Fortnite Fall Guys island.

How to create a Fall Guys island in Fortnite

You can create your own Fall Guys island in Fortnite using Creative mode or Unreal Editor for Fortnite. The Creative is the most accessible way to create Fortnite islands, so here are the steps to do it:

Load into Fortnite Creative. At the rift console select Create New Island. Open the Fall Guys tab and select any of the templates available (there’s one test map and four blank maps). Name your island and confirm it. Wait until the rift loads in the island and jump in.

Unreal Editor for Fortnite If you’re using Unreal Editor for Fortnite, you’ll find the same templates in the Island Templates tab of the Project Browser.

After a short loading screen, you’ll transform into a bean from Fall Guys. Go through the rift again, and you’ll land on a Fall Guys island. From here, it’s all the same as in regular Creative. Use your phone menu to find, place, and edit structures.

In the Prefabs category of the Content menu, there’s a new Fall Guys section with 10 structure sets for you to use. The prefabs include elements you might find in a Fall Guys level, including different mats, barriers, tubes, pillars, and more.

