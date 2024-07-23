Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Fall Guys bean standing on a Fortnite island
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Fortnite

How to create your own Fall Guys island in Fortnite

Unleash your inner bean.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|

Published: Jul 23, 2024 09:22 am

A Fortnite and Fall Guys collaboration has finally happened, and it started with an update to Fortnite Creative. The update brought multiple assets to Fortnite Creative, allowing you to create your own Fall Guys island.

Recommended Videos

On Fall Guys islands, you don’t just create obstacle courses to play, but you also transform and play as Fall Guys beans. If you’re ready for a completely new experience, here’s how to create your own Fortnite Fall Guys island.

How to create a Fall Guys island in Fortnite

Fortnite Fall Guys island templates
Time to find some inspiration. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can create your own Fall Guys island in Fortnite using Creative mode or Unreal Editor for Fortnite. The Creative is the most accessible way to create Fortnite islands, so here are the steps to do it:

  1. Load into Fortnite Creative.
  2. At the rift console select Create New Island.
  3. Open the Fall Guys tab and select any of the templates available (there’s one test map and four blank maps).
  4. Name your island and confirm it.
  5. Wait until the rift loads in the island and jump in.
Unreal Editor for Fortnite

If you’re using Unreal Editor for Fortnite, you’ll find the same templates in the Island Templates tab of the Project Browser.

After a short loading screen, you’ll transform into a bean from Fall Guys. Go through the rift again, and you’ll land on a Fall Guys island. From here, it’s all the same as in regular Creative. Use your phone menu to find, place, and edit structures.

In the Prefabs category of the Content menu, there’s a new Fall Guys section with 10 structure sets for you to use. The prefabs include elements you might find in a Fall Guys level, including different mats, barriers, tubes, pillars, and more.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
Freelance News and SEO Writer for Dot Esports, covering everything from live service games like Destiny 2 and Fortnite to new releases. Writing about games since 2021. When he's not writing, he's probably grinding for loot in Destiny 2.