Fortnite v30.30 patch notes: Cybertruck, Fall Guys, and Rocket Racing season 2

The v30.30 update for Fortnite is here, and in Fortnite fashion, it brings lots of new content, collaborations, and cosmetics for you to explore. Here’s everything you can expect to see in v30.30.

Recommended Videos

Please keep in mind that the following patch notes are based on what’s already available in Fortnite, as well as multiple rumors and leaks.

Everything included in Fortnite update v30.30

Cybertruck and Summer Road Trip quests

You get a Cybertruck, and you get a Cybertruck. Image via Epic Games

Fortnite teased the Cybertruck on July 22, and in update v30.30, you can get this new car for yourself. The Cybertruck comes alongside Summer Road Trip quests at some point during the update, and you can unlock the vehicle for free by completing all the quests.

Fall Guys in Fortnite

Become a bean. Image via Epic Games

In update v30.30, Fall Guys is finally making its way into Fortnite. One of the biggest additions is the ability to create your own Fall Guys maps using Unreal Editor for Fortnite, with plenty of prefabs and galleries of items for you to choose from. If you don’t want to create your own map, there are a few Fall Guys island codes you can check out and play in Creative.

Adidas collaboration

Upgrade your wardrobe. Image via Epic Games

Fortnite revealed its collaboration with Adidas on July 22, and just like with Nike, it brings multiple cosmetics to the Item Shop. There are Adidas monster-themed skins with tons of customization options, emotes, pickaxes, and back blings for you to pick up.

Rocket Racing season two

It’s about to get hot. Image via Epic Games

Last but not least, Rocket Racing is kicking off its second season. The Inferno Island is a volcano-themed season that brings seven new tracks to the game, alongside the regular rank reset and a new Casual Racing playlist.

The Casual Racing playlist features players of all skill levels and a random order of tracks. Races in this playlist don’t affect your rank and standings in the Ranked playlist. On top of that, expect to see new skins, quests, and rewards when you log in to Rocket Racing.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy