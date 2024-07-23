What year is it? Fortnite x Fall Guys crossover finally launching today

Fortnite’s long-awaited crossover with another Epic Games classic, Fall Guys, is set to launch today—rolling back the years for gamers.

Fall Guys was one of the biggest titles during COVID-19, boasting an all-time peak on Steam of over 170,000 players four years ago before eventually being brought across all consoles.

It’s finally here. Image via Epic Games

As you’d expect from an Epic Games title, Fall Guys included a wealth of exciting crossovers and collaborations with other game franchises, movies, and more, with costumes inspired by Sonic the Hedgehog, Among Us, Halo, Bomberman, Godzilla, Jungle Book, and more.

The Fall Guys hype eventually died down, however, but Fortnite continues to go strong. There has long been talk about a huge collaboration between the two games that could spark life back into the Fall Guys title.

After several delays, Fall Guys is set to land in Fortnite in today’s v30.30 update, bringing a bunch of new cosmetics and new creator islands for players to enjoy—including classic courses and the ability to create your own.

The debut of Fall Guys in Fortnite will be the latest addition of an entirely new game mode inspired by other games and styles, following LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival—the latter two spawning out of Rocket League and Guitar Hero respectively.

Fortnite has grown tremendously from its battle royale roots, boasting a thriving ecosystem that offers plenty of free and paid-for content, a variety of modes, and everything you will ever need to keep yourself busy.

Fall Guys’ arrival also marks the start of a busy period for Fortnite, including the drop of chapter five, season four on Aug. 16.

