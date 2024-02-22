LEGO Fortnite’s latest Patch v28.30 finally adds the exciting fishing mechanic to the sandbox experience, bringing all the anglers in the community together. If you are wondering how to fish in LEGO Fortnite, here’s everything you need to know.

A guide to fishing in LEGO Fortnite

Just like in real life, you will need a Fishing Rod to catch fish in LEGO Fortnite. But while you can start fishing with a basic Fishing Rod, you will eventually need some juicy bait to save time and effort while catching those slippery souls.

How to make a Fishing Rod in LEGO Fortnite

Get the rod first. Image via Epic Games

To unlock the recipe for the Common Fishing Rod, you need to add some Cord to your inventory. Fishing Rods are available in four rarities: Common, Uncommon, Rare, and Epic. As you’d expect, the higher the rarity, the easier it is to catch fish. Then again, the lower the rarity, the easier it is to craft the rod. For more details on making a Fishing Rod, you can check out our exhaustive guide on it.

Once you have a Fishing Rod, look for a fishing spot identified by bubbles in bodies of water, and cast the rod in the spot for a chance to capture a fish. If you can’t find a spot, you need to use a Bait Bucket to trigger its appearance.

How to get bait in LEGO Fortnite

Some bait, you say? Image via Epic Games

Fishing with just a Fishing Rod in LEGO Fortnite gets difficult as you try catching rarer species. In this case, you will need to source baits by crafting Bait Buckets.

To get Bait Buckets in LEGO Fortnite, you need to unlock a Food Processor first. To do so, simply craft or use a Lumber Mill in the game. Now, craft a Food Processor using the recipe you unlocked, and use it to make Fish Fillet using the fish you caught. Adding a Fish Fillet to your inventory will unlock the recipe for the Common Bait Bucket.

You can craft a Common Bait Bucket in the Food Processor, and adding one to your inventory and having a Juicer in the world will unlock the recipes for all Bait Bucket rarities. Like the Fishing Rod, Bait Buckets come in four rarities: Common, Uncommon, Rare, and Epic. Notably, the Uncommon, Rare, and Epic Bait Buckets are craftable in the Juicer and not the Food Processor.

If you are wondering what fish you can catch in LEGO Fortnite, here’s a list of all catchable fish and where to find them. In addition to fishing, Patch v28.30 adds a bunch of new features to the game that you’ll definitely want to explore.