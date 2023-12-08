Cord is one of the most simple items in LEGO Fortnite you’re probably going to need to use early on in your adventures. With this being the case, you’ll want to know how to find it.

In LEGO Fortnite some items are available to find in the wild while others will require you to stretch those crafting muscles before you can reap the rewards. Funnily enough, Cord kind of fits in both categories. Here is everything you need to know so you can get ample supplies of Cord when your crafting requires it.

How to get Cord in LEGO Fortnite

Here is what you need to make Cord. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You have two options when it comes to farming Cord; it can either be crafted or you can find it around the map in chests.

While chests might seem like the easiest way it can be tricky to search out loot you haven’t already been past, so we would suggest making Cord from scratch. It’s very simple and can be done right from the start of your LEGO Fortnite adventure.

There are some things you’ll need first. The most important is a Spinning Wheel, and the other is Vines which can be gathered by destroying bushes. Once you’ve got a Spinning Wheel set up here is the process to make Cord:

Interact with the Spinning Wheel.

Select the Cord recipe.

Deposit Vines, this can be done quickly by pressing square.

Then once the spinning is done press triangle to collect your Cord.

That’s it! Once you’ve done that you should have Cord at your disposal for further LEGO Fortnite crafting. Thanks to this convenience, we suggest setting up a Spinning Wheel in your base so you never need to search chests for Cord again.