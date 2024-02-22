Category:
Fortnite

How to make a Fishing Rod in LEGO Fortnite

Published: Feb 22, 2024 06:39 am
LEGO Fortnite characters enjoying some fishing on a pier.
Image via Epic Games

Following the Feb.22 LEGO Fortnite update, players can craft Fishing Rods and go about trying to find every Fish available.

By using a Fishing Rod and other items added in the update, you can collect Fish to make different meals to help you along your journey. The Fish are likely to have additional benefits in the future, but for now, try to find them all and see what different combinations of food you can make.

Fishing Rods aren’t available from the get-go, though, and can be confusing to find, especially if you are returning to a world after not playing for a while. LEGO Fortnite makes new updates a little bit confusing, but thankfully, there is a simple method to get one. 

How to craft a Fishing Rod in LEGO Fortnite

Fishing Rod Craft in LEGO Fortnite
Fishing Time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First, if you are returning to a world for the first time in a while and go to your crafting bench, you might notice there is no Fishing Rod available from the get-go. The way the game works is weird, so to unlock a Fishing Rod, you first need to create a Cord for it to unlock as a craftable item.

Once you place a newly crafted Cord into your inventory, a Fishing Rod is available to craft on any Crafting Bench using one Wood Rod, two Core, and one Wolf Claw.

Equally, if you want to skip to a higher tier of Fishing Rod, add the following items to your inventory.

  • Common – Cord
  • Uncommon – Knotroot Rod
  • Rare – Flexwood Rod
  • Epic – Frostpine Rod

The higher the tier of the Fishing Rod, the better your chances of finding Rare Fish, so don’t cheap out if you plan to catch ’em all.

