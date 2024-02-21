LEGO Fortnite Patch v28.30 notes: All fish and fishing supplies, Glass and Sand, new Charms and recipes

The LEGO Fortnite Gone Fishin’ update is one of the most substantial updates to the survival game since its inception, adding a ton of new content for players to acquire and explore.

As the update’s name suggests, the addition of fishing is a primary focus of the update to v28.30, with over a dozen new fish added plus a handful of different fishing-related tools. But the update also adds some new materials and items, including ones that solve a major issue players have had with the HUD for a long time.

All this and more goes live with LEGO Fortnite v28.30 on Feb. 22.

LEGO Fortnite v28.30 patch notes

All new fish and fishing tools

There are 15 new fish that can be caught in LEGO Fortnite v28.30. Where fish can be caught is determined by the biome you’re in, the weather, and the time of day. Legendary fish can be held on to for “a way to display them in a future update.”

Orange Flopper

Blue Flopper

Green Flopper

Vendetta Flopper

Black and Blue Shield Fish

Purple Thermal Fish

Raven Thermal Fish

Silver Thermal Fish

Blue Slurp Fish

Purple Slurp Fish

Yellow Slurp Fish

Blue Small Fry

Cuddle Jelly Fish

Slurp Jelly Fish

Molten Spicy Fish

To catch a fish, players will need a Bait Bucket to attract a fish and a Fishing Rod to catch it. Both items have the four standard rarity levels: Common, Uncommon, Rare, and Epic. Rarer items allow you to catch rare fish, and give you a better chance at catching a Legendary.

While a Fishing Rod can be made at a Crafting Bench, a Bait Bucket can be made at one of the new stations, the Food Processor, where you can also turn fish into Fish Filets.

Sand, Glass, and the Compass

Two new resources in Sand and Glass can now be acquired. Sand can be dug out of the ground in sandy areas with a Shovel and then taken to a Crafting Bench to be turned into Glass.

Glass can be used to make one of the most useful new items in the Compass. A Compass “adds basic navigation to the HUD” and tells you which direction you’re going. An Advanced Compass will add the basic navigation and map marker to the HUD.

Two new charms

Players will be able to discover and craft two new charms using different fish:

The Reflection Charm deals some damage taken back to your attacker (like Thorns in WoW or Diablo).

The Wavebreak Charm increases swimming speed.

All new gameplay improvements, changes, and bug fixes

Here are some of the significant changes and fixes coming to LEGO Fortnite v28.30 noted in the full patch notes.