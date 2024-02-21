Category:
Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite Patch v28.30 notes: All fish and fishing supplies, Glass and Sand, new Charms and recipes

We're hooked.
Scott Robertson
Published: Feb 21, 2024 05:35 pm
A LEGO Fortnite player holding a torch on top of a watchtower.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

The LEGO Fortnite Gone Fishin’ update is one of the most substantial updates to the survival game since its inception, adding a ton of new content for players to acquire and explore.

As the update’s name suggests, the addition of fishing is a primary focus of the update to v28.30, with over a dozen new fish added plus a handful of different fishing-related tools. But the update also adds some new materials and items, including ones that solve a major issue players have had with the HUD for a long time.

All this and more goes live with LEGO Fortnite v28.30 on Feb. 22.

LEGO Fortnite v28.30 patch notes

All new fish and fishing tools

Fish added to LEGO Fortnite.
Catch ’em all. Image via Epic Games

There are 15 new fish that can be caught in LEGO Fortnite v28.30. Where fish can be caught is determined by the biome you’re in, the weather, and the time of day. Legendary fish can be held on to for “a way to display them in a future update.”

  • Orange Flopper
  • Blue Flopper
  • Green Flopper
  • Vendetta Flopper
  • Black and Blue Shield Fish
  • Purple Thermal Fish
  • Raven Thermal Fish
  • Silver Thermal Fish
  • Blue Slurp Fish
  • Purple Slurp Fish
  • Yellow Slurp Fish
  • Blue Small Fry
  • Cuddle Jelly Fish
  • Slurp Jelly Fish
  • Molten Spicy Fish

To catch a fish, players will need a Bait Bucket to attract a fish and a Fishing Rod to catch it. Both items have the four standard rarity levels: Common, Uncommon, Rare, and Epic. Rarer items allow you to catch rare fish, and give you a better chance at catching a Legendary.

While a Fishing Rod can be made at a Crafting Bench, a Bait Bucket can be made at one of the new stations, the Food Processor, where you can also turn fish into Fish Filets.

Sand, Glass, and the Compass

A Compass in LEGO Fortnite.
Find your way home. Image via Epic Games

Two new resources in Sand and Glass can now be acquired. Sand can be dug out of the ground in sandy areas with a Shovel and then taken to a Crafting Bench to be turned into Glass.

Glass can be used to make one of the most useful new items in the Compass. A Compass “adds basic navigation to the HUD” and tells you which direction you’re going. An Advanced Compass will add the basic navigation and map marker to the HUD.

Two new charms

Players will be able to discover and craft two new charms using different fish:

  • The Reflection Charm deals some damage taken back to your attacker (like Thorns in WoW or Diablo).
  • The Wavebreak Charm increases swimming speed.

All new gameplay improvements, changes, and bug fixes

Here are some of the significant changes and fixes coming to LEGO Fortnite v28.30 noted in the full patch notes.

  • Friendly villagers following can now jump out of the water.
  • Bug that caused player stamina not to recharge has been fixed.
  • Players no longer spawn on top of things they were not on when they logged out, or inside building foundations or snow.
  • Fixed the dynamic platform’s pivot point to be centered. Also fixed an issue where players could not place building parts on dynamic foundations until they were moved.
  • Resources will now “consistently” drop from any object destroyed by physics.
Scott Robertson
VALORANT lead staff writer, also covering CS:GO, FPS games, other titles, and the wider esports industry. Watching and writing esports since 2014. Previously wrote for Dexerto, Upcomer, Splyce, and somehow MySpace. Jack of all games, master of none.