The better the Shovel, the better the Dirt perhaps?

LEGO Fortnite has plenty of resources to be gathered and to do this you’ll need to create an inventory of tools. One of these tools is the Shovel.

Unlike the Axe or Pickaxe, the Shovel doesn’t have as many use cases in LEGO Fortnite, it really is only used to dig up Dirt. With this being the case, you’re probably left wondering, what is the point of upgrading?

Well, if you’ve got the materials to spare then there are a few great reasons that you should be upgrading this tool despite its limited use.

What is the point of upgrading a Shovel in LEGO Fortnite?

Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are a few reasons to upgrade your Shovel but they ultimately boil down to efficiency. Having a better Shovel will allow you to gather Dirt at a much faster pace. The more you upgrade this tool the more you can collect, but also, you’ll have the chance of digging up a surprise item with a better Shovel.

This might not be enough to convince you to invest the resource but you also have to remember, the higher the tool level the more durability it has. This means you won’t need to craft a new tool or repair the one you have as often as you would with the starter Shovel.

At the end of the day, given Shovels can only be used for dirt right now it might not be your priority to upgrade, but if you have the materials at your disposal we suggest taking your tool to the next level.