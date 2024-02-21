LEGO Fortnite Patch v28.30 to add fishing, new resources, tools, and recipes

There’s a reason to head to the coast in LEGO Fortnite as of the new Gone Fishin’ update, with over a dozen fish and fishing supplies arriving in the game via Patch v.28.30 tomorrow, alongside several new items that amount to one of the game’s largest updates yet.

Recommended Videos

In addition to the inclusion of fishing items, two new resources join the fray in Sand and Glass, with the former used to create the latter. With the arrival of these two new resources, a handful of new recipes will be available to learn, including a Compass that will add some much-needed directional aid.

Catch of the day. Image via Epic Games.

For fishing fanatics, there are 15 different types of fish to catch, including different color variants of Floppers, Thermal Fish, and Slurp Fish. Players will also be able to catch Small Fry, Jelly Fish, Shield Fish, and a Molten Spicy Fish. Legendary versions of each fish can be caught too, and the devs have advised players to hold onto them until they can put the fish in a display coming in a future update.

With your non-Legendary fish, you can run them through the new Food Processor to make Fish Filets, though you can also take the fish to the Grill and cook new recipes like Smoked Fry Fish and Black and Blue Shieldfish Sushi.

The new update is also adding two new charms, including a very useful-sounding Reflection Charm that deals some taken damage back to the attacker, a Spyglass for long-distance viewing, more LEGO styles for Fortnite outfits, and a handful of gameplay updates, fixes, and improvements. The LEGO Fortnite team is hoping this update can bring back some players who have abandoned the game due to progress-altering bugs.

LEGO Fortnite Patch v28.30 is expected to go live on Feb. 22.