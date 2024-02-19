Category:
LEGO Fortnite player ‘done for good’ after game randomly swallows entire inventory

This is rough.
Scott Duwe
Feb 19, 2024
There’s nothing quite like a game-wrecking bug to ruin a good time. And apparently, it’s been happening often to players in LEGO Fortnite.

One such player of Fortnite‘s survival game mode with a LEGO flair fell victim to a bug that made them lose “hundreds of hours” of progress and has forced them off the game, saying they’re “done for good.”

LEGO Fortnite football characters
You really hate to see it happen. Image via Epic Games

A Feb. 18 thread on the LEGO Fortnite Reddit page revealed video footage of what happened, although it’s tough to tell exactly how or why. But in the end, the player’s multiple chests chock full of inventory items were completely deleted.

And it appears this player is not the only one experiencing some really problematic bugs in LEGO Fortnite.

“I’ve had monorails and elevators spontaneously explode and disappear for no reason, or their carts randomly go flying, builds either partly or entirely break for no noticeable reason,” one player said. “But I thankfully haven’t had any of the goods in my storage de-spawn.”

Fortnite’s upcoming v28.30 update, the first update since v28.20 at the beginning of the month, is expected to add new features, including the ability to fish. But for some players, they’re waiting to hop back in to the addictive game type until there are substantial bug fixes to prevent unfortunate situations like the one below.

hundred of hours gone. i’m done for good
byu/KedaiNasi_ inLEGOfortnite

“I already had to start one world over because the world was bugged and I was stuck in a cave (world would crash when I got the the exit),” another gamer said. “If I had to start over a second time after getting a lot further than last time I would quit too. The game is fun, but I’m afraid of logging in and seeing all my buildings crumble. So, no LEGO Fortnite for me for a while until this gets resolved.”

“This is exactly why I put this game down a while ago and stopped putting time into it,” another player chimed in. “Figured these issues weren’t gonna go away anytime soon. Very cool set up you had, though. I want it to be better as I do enjoy it a lot.”

Bugs like this can occur in any game, but it’s especially unfortunate when progress is tied to a server and cannot be reloaded, causing hours and hours of gameplay to be gone for good. It’s always something to keep in mind whenever you log in to any online title.

Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.