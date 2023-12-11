Best Food and Beverages in LEGO Fortnite

As someone who loves food and loves playing LEGO Fortnite, it’s my responsibility to let you know what the best food and beverage items in the new smash hit survival game are.

In LEGO Fortnite, food and beverages don’t just stave off hunger; they also provide a handful of different buffs and effects if prepared correctly. Food and beverages in LEGO Fortnite follow many of the same criteria as their real-life counterpart: Do I know the recipe? Do I have the materials? How hungry am I still going to be after eating just one?

Here are the best food and beverage items in LEGO Fortnite.

Grilled Meat

As basic as it gets. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

A simple staple of your early game diet, Grilled Meat is one of the best options early on in your playthrough because of how abundant meat is and how easy it is to make; all you have to do is throw uncooked meat, which drops from almost any animal, onto the Grill. In addition to filling eight points of hunger, it also provides a temporary bonus of two hearts. Honestly, you won’t even look at wild Pumpkins and Raspberries again because I guarantee you’re going to have an abundance of Grilled Meat.

Slurp Juice

Can never have too much Slurp. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

An iconic Fortnite consumable is one of LEGO Fortnite‘s most reliable and useful beverages. When you start facing tougher and more aggressive creatures, you’re going to have less time and space to eat food to heal. This make Slurp Juice’s five-minute health regeneration buff an actual lifesaver.

To make Slurp Juice, you’ll need a Juicer, which can be crafted for your village with eight Planks, eight Marble Slabs, and five Knotroot Rods. Once that’s crafted, you can make Slurp Juice with two Raspberries and two Slurp Mushrooms. Raspberries you will find growing all across grassland areas, while Slurp Mushrooms can be found plentifully in caves.

Spicy Burger

Time to take on the tundra. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Spicy Burger is the most valuable food item amongst the Rare and Epic quality items, since it can be crafted at a normal Grill and doesn’t require an Oven, which of one of LEGO Fortnite‘s more costly stations to make. The Spicy Burger provides four extra hearts of health while also granting a 10 minute resistance to cold, letting you explore tundra without freezing to death.

The Spicy Burger can be crafted at the Grill, and the recipe is unlocked after finding either a Spicy Pepper or a pepper seed. To make a Spicy Burger, you will need Flour, Meat, and a Spicy Pepper. Meat is dropped from almost all enemy creatures. Spicy Peppers are most commonly found in desert areas or grown in Garden Plots with pepper seeds, but can also be found in supply chests on occasion. Flour is made by putting Wheat Grain (also used to grow Wheat) into the Grain Mill.

Pizza

Why didn’t they call it a brick oven? Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Pizza is the healthiest item in the game, so call your parents tell them you were right. Pizza is perhaps the most valuable late-game item, as consuming it restores a whopping 25 points of health and provides you with five temporary bonus hearts, the most provided by any food or beverage.

To make Pizza at the Oven, you will need two flour, three Spicy Peppers, one Meat, and one Cheese. While the other ingredients can be easily grown or collected, Cheese will give you the most trouble as it currently only spawns in chests.