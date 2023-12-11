There are plenty of food items in LEGO Fortnite, but one of the most handy is Cheese. This will not only heal back hearts, but also remedy hunger, so it’s something you’ll want to add to your collection.

While some foods can be gathered by interacting with animals Cheese is not one of them, so you’re probably left wondering, how exactly can I get Cheese? Fortunately, the process is simple, but there is some bad news.

How to get Cheese in LEGO Fortnite

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cheese is a food that can only be found in chests throughout LEGO Fortnite. However, we expect this could change in the future. There’s no specific chest you need to find for Cheese, though it can be looted from all across the map including in caves. Because of this, it shouldn’t take too much searching to come across. It’s well worth finding Cheese too as it will regenerate six hearts and boosts hunger by five.

While other food materials can be cooked, Cheese is not one of them, but given we have Milk in the game, maybe they’ll choose to add a recipe to craft it. Or who knows, maybe we’ll see mice added to the game, or something else that can drop cheese as a resource.

In the meantime, if you still want to cook you can use Cheese (once found) to create a Pizza, which is one of the best sources of health regeneration in the game right now. If you plan on using your Cheese for this purpose in LEGO Fortnite then you’ll want to find some meat, flour, and spicy peppers next.