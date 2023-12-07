It’s a harsh world to endure in LEGO Fortnite, and you’ll quickly learn that fighting off hunger might be your toughest battle. There are plenty of crops around you, but you can also grow your own in the comfort of your own village.

While exploring, you’ll likely come across various seeds, but you’ll need a place to put them. Once you build a Lumber Mill, you build a Shovel, and with that equipped the world of farming in LEGO Fortnite opens up to you.

How to plant and grow seeds in LEGO Fortnite

Create Garden Plots

Humble beginnings. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To plant seeds and grow crops in LEGO Fortnite, you will need Fertilizer and Soil to create a Garden Plot. To find the Garden Plot build option, go to the Village section of the Utility page on your build menu. Garden Plots require two Soil and one Fertilizer.

Soil can be acquired by building a Shovel at the crafting station and digging up Soil. You will need a Shovel to build Garden Plots.

Fertilizer can be found in the vicinity of any animals you find. These can either be animals you’ve corralled or wild ones.

Garden Plots can be connected directly to each other to save space.

Plant your seed

Planting bones does not grow humans, sadly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have your Garden Plots built, you will have to click on each one individually to interact with it and plant a seed.

Seeds can be found in the wild, either as random drops from creatures or in chests that you can discover in ruined houses or caves. Once you discover and start making Granite Slab, after building the Stone Breaker station, you’ll unlock the recipe for the Grain Mill, which produces seeds when you place food in it.

Tip: I personally keep one or two Garden Plots for each seed type, and when I come back from adventuring I just dump all those seeds directly into their respective plots.

Within the menu, you can either place a single seed or a stack of similar seeds. These will need some time to grow, and you’ll know they’re ready when the ‘Collect’ prompt appears. If a stack of seeds is put into a single Garden Plot, you will still need to go over to the plot and harvest the completed crop for the next one to grow. If there’s no seed in the Garden Plot, the emptied plant will remain there and won’t grow anything until you add a seed.