How to get Soil in LEGO Fortnite

Soil is one of the easier items to find in LEGO Fortnite and is required when it comes to making a farm to keep yourself full from hunger.

Even though it’s easy to get, a lot of people struggle to find ways to get it. Don’t be too disheartened if you are one of those lost souls; there is a lot to do in this game and even I get lost most of the time and feel stupid when I realize something so obvious in front of me.

Regardless, let’s get dirty.

How to get a Shovel in LEGO Fortnite

You’re going to need a Shovel. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first thing you are going to need before you can get Soil is a Shovel.

This won’t be available when you first start the game, and you will need to craft a Lumber Mill to be able to create the Planks and Wooden Rods you need to craft it. You will need eight Wood and 15 Granite to be able to craft one.

Once you do craft it though, the rest is easy.

After you have got your shovel, just dig on any patch of soil to get your Soil. It’s a slow process, as each time you dig you will only get one Soil for your inventory, but maybe if you are lucky you might find some buried treasure or something after a few hundred attempts.

What is Soil used for in LEGO Fortnite?

Farming Awa. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only use for Soil in LEGO Fortnite is creating a farm. By using two Soil and one Fertilizer, you can create a single patch of Garden Plot.

These Garden Plots can take a single seed and will infinitely grow that plant over time, giving you a source of food to eat or resources to craft something else. You will need a lot of dirt to make a big farm area, so get shoveling away.