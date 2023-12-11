Every resource in LEGO Fortnite

To make weapons you'll first need resources.

Two LEGO Fortnite characters with weapons
LEGO Fortnite is like Minecraft in many ways and one of the biggest is the sheer amount of resources there is to collect during your exploration.

These resources are used for a variety of purposes with the biggest being crafting so you’ll want to familiarize yourself with them before getting too deep into playing the game. Fortunately, we know exactly what is out there thanks to the game’s creative mode. Here is a look at all of the resources currently in LEGO Fortnite.

All resources in LEGO Fortnite

A LEGO Fortnite player in front of a campfire during the night.
There are plenty of resources to find. Screenshot by Dot Esports

LEGO Fortnite has plenty of items you’ll use during your adventures, these can be split into three categories; Raw Materials, Processed Materials, and Creature Items. Below are all of the items in the game, but should more be added in the future this list will be updated.

Raw Materials

ResourceResource ImageRequired Tool
GraniteGranitePickaxe
Slurp MushroomSlurp MushroomN/A
SoilSoilShovel
VinesVinesN/A
WheatWheatN/A
WoodWoodForest Axe
KnotrootKnotrootUncommon Forest Axe
MarbleMarbleUncommon Pickaxe
Rough AmberRough AmberUncommon Pickaxe
BrightcoreBrightCoreRare Pickaxe
CopperCopperRare Pickaxe
FlexwoodFlexwoodRare Forest Axe
ObsidianObsidianRare Pickaxe
Rough RubyRough RubyRare Pickaxe
FrostpineFrostpineEpic Forest Axe
IronIronEpic Pickaxe
MalachiteMalachiteEpic Pickaxe
Rough SapphireRough SapphireEpic Pickaxe

Processed Materials

ResourceResource ImageRequired Tool
CordCordSpinning Wheel
DrawstringDrawstringSpinning Wheel
Granite SlabGranite SlabStone Breaker
PlankLumber Mill
Silk FabricSilk FabricLoom
Silk ThreadSilk ThreadSpinning Wheel
Wooden RodWooden RodLumber Mill
Wool FabricWool FabricLoom
Wool ThreadWool ThreadSpinning Wheel
Cut AmberCut AmberGem Cutter
FlourFlourGrain Mill Station
Knotroot RodKnotroot rodLumber Mill
Marble SlabMarble SlabStone Breaker
Copper BarCopper BarMetal Smelter
Cut RubyCut RubyGem Cutter
Flexwood RodFlexwood RodLumber Mill
Obsidian SlabObsidian SlabStone Breaker
Cut SapphireCut SapphireGem Cutter
Frostpine RodFrostpine RodLumber Mill
Heavy Wool ThreadHeavy Wool ThreadNPC Refining
Iron BarIron BarMetal Smelter
Malachite SlabMalachite SlabStone Breaker

Creature Items

ResourceResource ImageCreature Required
FeatherFeatherChicken
FertilizerFertilizerCow
SilkSilkSpider
Wolf ClawWolf ClawWolf
WoolWoolSheep
Blast PowderBlast PowderPirate Skeleton
BoneBoneWolf
Brute ScaleBrute ScaleBrute
ShellShellRoller
Blast CoreBlast CoreBlaster
Sand Brute ScaleSand Brute ScaleSand Brute
Sand ClawSand ClawSand Wolf
Sand ShellSand ShellSand Crab
Arctic ClawArctic ClawFrost Wolf
Cursed BoneCursed BoneFrost Wolf
Frost Brute ScaleFrost Brute ScaleFrost Brute
Frost ShellFrost ShellFrost Roller
Heavy WoolHeavy WoolFrost Sheep

Using a mixture of these resources you should be able to craft everything on offer in LEGO Fortnite.

