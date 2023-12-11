Every resource in LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite is like Minecraft in many ways and one of the biggest is the sheer amount of resources there is to collect during your exploration.

These resources are used for a variety of purposes with the biggest being crafting so you’ll want to familiarize yourself with them before getting too deep into playing the game. Fortunately, we know exactly what is out there thanks to the game’s creative mode. Here is a look at all of the resources currently in LEGO Fortnite.

All resources in LEGO Fortnite

There are plenty of resources to find. Screenshot by Dot Esports

LEGO Fortnite has plenty of items you’ll use during your adventures, these can be split into three categories; Raw Materials, Processed Materials, and Creature Items. Below are all of the items in the game, but should more be added in the future this list will be updated.

Raw Materials

Resource Resource Image Required Tool Granite Pickaxe Slurp Mushroom N/A Soil Shovel Vines N/A Wheat N/A Wood Forest Axe Knotroot Uncommon Forest Axe Marble Uncommon Pickaxe Rough Amber Uncommon Pickaxe Brightcore Rare Pickaxe Copper Rare Pickaxe Flexwood Rare Forest Axe Obsidian Rare Pickaxe Rough Ruby Rare Pickaxe Frostpine Epic Forest Axe Iron Epic Pickaxe Malachite Epic Pickaxe Rough Sapphire Epic Pickaxe

Processed Materials

Resource Resource Image Required Tool Cord Spinning Wheel Drawstring Spinning Wheel Granite Slab Stone Breaker Plank Lumber Mill Silk Fabric Loom Silk Thread Spinning Wheel Wooden Rod Lumber Mill Wool Fabric Loom Wool Thread Spinning Wheel Cut Amber Gem Cutter Flour Grain Mill Station Knotroot Rod Lumber Mill Marble Slab Stone Breaker Copper Bar Metal Smelter Cut Ruby Gem Cutter Flexwood Rod Lumber Mill Obsidian Slab Stone Breaker Cut Sapphire Gem Cutter Frostpine Rod Lumber Mill Heavy Wool Thread NPC Refining Iron Bar Metal Smelter Malachite Slab Stone Breaker

Creature Items

Resource Resource Image Creature Required Feather Chicken Fertilizer Cow Silk Spider Wolf Claw Wolf Wool Sheep Blast Powder Pirate Skeleton Bone Wolf Brute Scale Brute Shell Roller Blast Core Blaster Sand Brute Scale Sand Brute Sand Claw Sand Wolf Sand Shell Sand Crab Arctic Claw Frost Wolf Cursed Bone Frost Wolf Frost Brute Scale Frost Brute Frost Shell Frost Roller Heavy Wool Frost Sheep

Using a mixture of these resources you should be able to craft everything on offer in LEGO Fortnite.