Every resource in LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite is like Minecraft in many ways and one of the biggest is the sheer amount of resources there is to collect during your exploration.
These resources are used for a variety of purposes with the biggest being crafting so you’ll want to familiarize yourself with them before getting too deep into playing the game. Fortunately, we know exactly what is out there thanks to the game’s creative mode. Here is a look at all of the resources currently in LEGO Fortnite.
All resources in LEGO Fortnite
LEGO Fortnite has plenty of items you’ll use during your adventures, these can be split into three categories; Raw Materials, Processed Materials, and Creature Items. Below are all of the items in the game, but should more be added in the future this list will be updated.
Raw Materials
|Resource
|Resource Image
|Required Tool
|Granite
|Pickaxe
|Slurp Mushroom
|N/A
|Soil
|Shovel
|Vines
|N/A
|Wheat
|N/A
|Wood
|Forest Axe
|Knotroot
|Uncommon Forest Axe
|Marble
|Uncommon Pickaxe
|Rough Amber
|Uncommon Pickaxe
|Brightcore
|Rare Pickaxe
|Copper
|Rare Pickaxe
|Flexwood
|Rare Forest Axe
|Obsidian
|Rare Pickaxe
|Rough Ruby
|Rare Pickaxe
|Frostpine
|Epic Forest Axe
|Iron
|Epic Pickaxe
|Malachite
|Epic Pickaxe
|Rough Sapphire
|Epic Pickaxe
Processed Materials
|Resource
|Resource Image
|Required Tool
|Cord
|Spinning Wheel
|Drawstring
|Spinning Wheel
|Granite Slab
|Stone Breaker
|Plank
|Lumber Mill
|Silk Fabric
|Loom
|Silk Thread
|Spinning Wheel
|Wooden Rod
|Lumber Mill
|Wool Fabric
|Loom
|Wool Thread
|Spinning Wheel
|Cut Amber
|Gem Cutter
|Flour
|Grain Mill Station
|Knotroot Rod
|Lumber Mill
|Marble Slab
|Stone Breaker
|Copper Bar
|Metal Smelter
|Cut Ruby
|Gem Cutter
|Flexwood Rod
|Lumber Mill
|Obsidian Slab
|Stone Breaker
|Cut Sapphire
|Gem Cutter
|Frostpine Rod
|Lumber Mill
|Heavy Wool Thread
|NPC Refining
|Iron Bar
|Metal Smelter
|Malachite Slab
|Stone Breaker
Creature Items
|Resource
|Resource Image
|Creature Required
|Feather
|Chicken
|Fertilizer
|Cow
|Silk
|Spider
|Wolf Claw
|Wolf
|Wool
|Sheep
|Blast Powder
|Pirate Skeleton
|Bone
|Wolf
|Brute Scale
|Brute
|Shell
|Roller
|Blast Core
|Blaster
|Sand Brute Scale
|Sand Brute
|Sand Claw
|Sand Wolf
|Sand Shell
|Sand Crab
|Arctic Claw
|Frost Wolf
|Cursed Bone
|Frost Wolf
|Frost Brute Scale
|Frost Brute
|Frost Shell
|Frost Roller
|Heavy Wool
|Frost Sheep
Using a mixture of these resources you should be able to craft everything on offer in LEGO Fortnite.