LEGO Fortnite is fresh, and as such players are still getting a grasp of what everything does and where to find it. This is simple for some resources like wood that can be found widely across the map, but it gets tricky when you start getting into resources like Brightcore.

Despite its glowing exterior, Brightcore is something you’re not just going to stumble upon. Instead you’ll need to actively search out this resource and be prepared for what else might come while adventuring.

Before you set out aimlessly looking, here’s everything you need to know about gathering your own supplies of Brightcore in LEGO Fortnite.

How to get Brightcore in LEGO Fortnite

You’ll need a pickaxe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Brightcore can be mined from within caves. It can be seen on the walls with its signature gold glow, and you can gather this resource using a pickaxe.

Of course, heading into any cave is always dangerous, so make sure you’re fully prepared before diving in. You’ll want a sword because there are strong mobs underground, but also you’ll need a decent pickaxe to make mining easier.

Caves can be found in the desert biome. It might be tricky, but if you look around the rock faces eventually you’ll see a cave entry. It might be worth setting up a camp outside of this entry so you can spawn back nearby should you be taken out by mobs inside the cave.

When mining underground, you’ll instantly start overheating so make sure you’ve got plenty of heat resistance items to aid you on your quest.