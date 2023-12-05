How to find the Secret Cave in Fortnite Chapter 5

Fortnite’s map constantly changes with every chapter and season. That was most recently the case again at the start of Chapter Five, where players discovered a Secret Cave full of loot.

Located on the outskirts of the Fortnite map, this Secret Cave is a decent spot to land in solo games. There’s plenty of loot inside, enough for just one player. The strategic location of the cave allows players to move into the map alongside the storm, reducing the risk of getting shot from behind.

Where is the Secret Cave in Fortnite Chapter 5?

The Secret Cave is located south of Grand Glacier and east of Hazy Hillside in Fortnite Chapter Five. When you get to the pinned location on the map below, you’ll need to slide down to the beach, where you’ll find the Secret Cave.

The Secret Cave location is on the eastern edge of the Fortnite map. Screenshot by Dot Esports Come in for a quick looting session, in and out. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After entering the cave, you’ll find some ground loot and loot chests. These will be filled with ordinary weapons in most cases, but you can also luck out and get a legendary item early in the game. When I landed on top of the cave in a solo match, there wasn’t anyone else near me. This gave me time to loot nearby spots as well.

A couple of chests and some ground loot is enough for just one player. Screenshot by Dot Esports Here’s all the loot I gathered from the Secret Cave in Fortnite. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As I moved out of the cave area, I got into a few skirmishes, and I got a Chapter Five Society Medallion in the process. If you’re lucky, you can also get on board the train and complete the train heist challenge after looting the cave.