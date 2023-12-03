How to complete a train heist and claim the floating island capture point in Fortnite

The Train in Fortnite is currently one of the hottest points of interest on the game’s map. Looting the Train is fast, and it’s also featured in multiple quests.

One of these quests requires players to complete a Train heist and claim the Floating Island capture point in Fortnite. Based on my experience with the first week of Chapter Five, season one quests, this dual requirement challenge looks to be the hardest one as you’ll need to deal with constant pressure from other players, and you’ll also need to break it down into two steps.

Step one: Complete a Train heist

The Train gets marked on the Fortnite map at the start of each match. Screenshot by Dot Esports The only person welcomed on this train shall be you. Image via Epic Games The heist progression indicator will get closer to full as you spend time on the train. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete a Train heist, you’ll first need to get on board the Train in Fortnite. I recommend landing at the front of the Train. There, you’ll get your hands on some quick loot, allowing you to defend the Train against any intruders.

As you step on the Train, a capture meter will appear on the bottom of your screen, and you’ll need to wait until it’s full to complete a Train heist.

Step two: Claim the Floating Island Capture Point

Step two is also similar to step one since they both capture the point objectives. Once you’re done with the Train, you’ll need to make your way to the Floating Island, which will also be marked on the map.

While claiming a point, a similar progression icon will appear. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you’re near the island, you can use one of the ropes around it to climb on top. Like in the Train, you’ll need to stay on the Floating Island for a specific amount of time to claim its Capture Point. An indicator will also appear on the bottom of your screen to inform you of your progress.