How to get on board the Train in Fortnite (Train location)

Fortnite Chapter Five: Season one added a train to Fortnite. While there have been various means of transportation in the game, a moving train is a first, and players can ride it for free whenever they want.

To ensure everyone tries out the Fortnite Train at least once, Epic Games also rolled out a quest that requires players to get on board the Train. This Kickstart Quest has a 15,000 XP reward attached to it, and the most challenging part is finding the Train in Fortnite.

Where to find and ride the Train in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 1

You can spot the train in Fortnite by looking for its unique icon. While riding Fortnite’s Battle Bus, open the map and keep an eye out for the white train icon. The Train will be on the move, so this icon will be moving, too. When you jump off the Battle Bus, you’ll easily be able to catch it with your flight speed.

At the start of each Fortnite match, the Train starts moving from a random location, and its icon is visible on the map. Landing on top of it is the fastest way to get to the Train when the match begins. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you land on top of the Train, you’ll automatically complete the “Get on board the Train” challenge and get 15,000 XP. On the Train, you’ll find various chests and loot as you scroll by stations. In addition to doubling as a new transportation method, Fortnite players will also have the option to capture the Train.

To capture the Train in Fortnite, you’ll need to stay on the Train for a certain time. During this time, you might encounter other players and NPCs that will try to send you back to the main lobby. As you capture the train, you should have enough resources to explore everything new in Fortnite Chapter Five: Season one patch notes.