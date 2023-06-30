You can finally play as Fortnite’s Battle Bus because it’s apparently a Transformer now

Have you ever been sitting in Fortnite’s Battle Bus and thought, “I wish this was a skin”? Yeah, me neither, but apparently someone has because Epic Games has today made the Battle Bus a useable look, thanks to Transformers.

In October this year, a Transformers crossover pack will be heading to Fortnite. Inside are multiple battle royale skins showing the look of the franchise’s most popular characters—and then also Battle Bus, for some reason. These include Bumblebee and Megatron, and they’re not simple either, with accessories to match.

The Bumblebee outfit includes the character’s look, wings back bling, and a stinger sword pickaxe. Megatron’s bundle has the Decepticon Emblem back bling and Energon Mac Pickaxe. This Pickaxe comes with the Fusion Cannon Emote built in.

And, of course, in the most exciting news of the lot, the Battle Bus gets its own Fortnite accessories too. Alongside the bus outfit, you’ll get the Bot Air Balloon back bling and Pick Axle pickaxe. Those who purchase the Transformers Pack to score all of these looks will also get a nice 1000 V-Bucks to spend on further cosmetics.

Roll out, Rise up, or Beep Beep with the Fortnite Transformers Pack! The Pack includes:

✅3 new Outfits

✅3 new Back Blings

✅3 new Pickaxes

✅2 new Emotes

✅1,000 V-Bucks



Grab it at select retailers starting Oct 13 or digitally starting Oct 21.



🔗: https://t.co/Ph5E9BnfwX pic.twitter.com/6ddaTzSUuC — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 29, 2023

If you want to be the first to don these looks then on Oct. 13 you’ll start seeing physical copies of this drop in stores. But if you plan on waiting for the Transformers Pack at home then you won’t have an opportunity until Oct. 21.

The bundle will cost $24.99 USD both physically and digitally.

These might be the coolest, but they aren’t the first Transformers skins to join Fortnite. Chapter Four Season Three saw the addition of the iconic character Optimus Prime to Epic’s Battle Royale, alongside Optimus Primal. Later this year, you’ll be able to put these skins head-to-head with more of their Transformers companions too.

