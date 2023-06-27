Fortnite and Elder Scrolls crossover could be coming soon after leaker reveals skin

The Elder Scrolls fans should start brushing up on their Battle Royale skills, as it seems the franchise is coming to Fortnite as a part of a crossover.

A Fortnite skin of a Nordic warrior and a few weapon skins similar to those found in the TES universe were posted by renowned leaker iFireMonkey on Twitter, June 27, teasing the upcoming crossover. The leaker underlined the skins are in encrypted “Folk Evening” cosmetics, which are a part of the collaboration with Elder Scrolls Online.

The currently encrypted "Folk Evening" cosmetics are apart of the Gaming Legends rarity due to being a collab with the Elder Scrolls Online. pic.twitter.com/zaTXvIaZfY — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) June 27, 2023

So far, a character skin has been revealed alongside an assault rifle and axe skins, though it wouldn’t be surprising for the crossover to include other cosmetics as well. Nevertheless, these three images were enough to get the community excited about the collaboration. Some of them replied they are hoping for additional items like a new TES-related glider, for example.

The skin itself is made in a style reminiscent of Nordic warriors from TES: Skyrim, wearing brown leather and armor alongside a horned helmet.

Besides, with TES supposedly collaborating with Fortnite, players have begun to dream about a Fallout crossover, which isn’t out of the question. With TES being a Bethesda-owned franchise, like Fallout, it’s possible the post-apocalyptic universe could also enter Fortnite in the future.

