Fortnite star Tfue is taking a serious break from streaming

Fortnite streaming star Turner “Tfue” Tenney is taking a serious break from gaming and streaming due to exhaustion from the grind of content creation.

The 25-year-old boasts over 11 million Twitch subscribers but, in a 40-minute YouTube video on June 20, explained he needs a break due to the demands of a full-time schedule that have limited his life outside of gaming.

“I used gaming to kind of escape from reality. Now I use reality to escape from fucking work. I just feel fucking trapped sometimes, you know,” he said in the video.

His video also includes footage from his first Twitch streams and YouTube videos, while sharing his first impressions of Fortnite, a game he initially thought was for kids, but became the key to the growth of his platform.

Tenney, a Twitch partner for eight years and an ex-Faze Clan member, thanked his family for their support in his “early career” as well as a number of livestreamers he felt had helped him.

For fans, he vowed he will “be back someday,” though there was no indication of how long his break from gaming would last.

Tfue’s break comes after a period of silence for the streamer, with fans noticing his social media platforms had been silent for a number of months before the announcement was made in the “Goodbye” video.

Losing such a popular streamer serves as another significant blow to Twitch, which has seen a number of high-profile content creators leave to take deals to stream on other platforms, with both Amouranth and xQc joining Kick.

