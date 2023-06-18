Amouranth joins Twitch exodus with massive Kick deal

It seems the exodus of star talent from Twitch is well and truly ramping up following Amouranth’s shock June 17 announcement that she is moving to rival streaming service Kick.

The move comes just days after fellow streamer xQc signed a mega two year, $100 million USD deal to switch to the rapidly growing service. Combined with a more favourable subscription revenue share for streamers and afer recent controversies surrounding Twitch’s decision to restrict branded guidelines, Kick’s popularity amongst the community is growing at a meteoric rate.

To add insult to injury, Amouranth made the announcement during her seventh anniversary stream on Twitch, before posting a clip to Twitter where she can be seen packing away her hot tub and toys.

In the clip, Amouranth is seen reading over xQc’s Kick deal before calling her ‘agent’, saying “Can I get one of those?” She ultimately cut her Twitch stream short, debuting on Kick to over 11,000 viewers according to Streamscharts.

Known for her gaming, ASMR, and NSFW hot tub content, the 29-year-old hinted at a possible move to Kick in March 2023. At the time she cited uncertainty surrounding Kick’s owners and investors, and was worried an exclusive deal with the new service would see her lose her large Twitch community, as reasons why such a move wouldn’t be possible.

It appears that, following xQc’s non-exclusive deal with the site, she may be operating under the same pretence. While this isn’t confirmed, nor just how large her specific deal is in general, it’s another blow to Twitch who will see yet another huge name depart the site in some way.

Some have speculated Amouranth to be one of the six acquisitions that Kick owner and streamer Trainwreckstv hinted at in March, with many other community members now eagerly tuning in to other big names on Twitch in anticipaton they’ll also jump ship.

