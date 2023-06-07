Twitch ‘immediately removing’ controversial branded content guidelines within 24 hours

Twitch reversed course on its plans to add new more restrictive branded content guidelines for creators today after receiving backlash from the platform’s community.

After trying to do some light damage control with a post yesterday, the platform took a significantly stronger stance today calling its now-removed policy “bad for you and bad for Twitch.”

Sponsorships are critical to streamers’ growth and ability to earn income. We will not prevent your ability to enter into direct relationships with sponsors – you will continue to own and control your sponsorship business. — Twitch (@Twitch) June 7, 2023

The new Branded Content Guidelines that Twitch added to its online archive of extensive policies yesterday included various restrictions on what sorts of paid partnership activations creators could do on the platform. This included limitations on brand signage and prohibiting certain categories of branding.

“Sponsorships are critical to streamers’ growth and ability to earn income,” Twitch tweeted. “We will not prevent your ability to enter into direct relationships with sponsors—you will continue to own and control your sponsorship business.”

The policy drew a swift reaction from the public and nearly universal hate from creators, some of whom threatened leaving the platform. Massively popular MMO influencer Asmongold was among the streamers leading the charge. Not only did he say that he would seek out streaming deals elsewhere if the policy stayed, but he also posted to Twitter stating that the policy might even be worth boycotting Twitch all together.

I don't say it lightly but I think this is a legitimate situation where streamers should consider boycotting Twitch or moving to other platforms



Making common and harmless forms of advertisement literally against ToS so Twitch can monopolize more of streamers income https://t.co/LgofvJKnWo — Zack (@Asmongold) June 6, 2023

In a reply to their own post to Twitter, Twitch posted that creators can find an updated version of the Branded Content Guidelines and provided a link to their website. The newly updated guidelines still have some restrictions on the types of branded content allowed, as some have noted already.

Twitch hasn't walked back forced platform exclusivity for all creators *and* their terms of service still stipulate that they are EXCLUSIVELY able to control all advertising on your live stream. This apology is smooth words hiding sharp intentions. https://t.co/X3w5G3eCxA pic.twitter.com/V6B38GSpIX — Devin (@DevinNash) June 7, 2023

However, the limitations to burn-in video and audio have been removed as well as sizing requirements for branding. The decision has solicited numerous “thank you” replies from many top streamers, like Asmongold and Esfand from OTK.

