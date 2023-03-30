Amouranth could be lured to Kick but one major Twitch concern is holding her back

She might be right about it, too.

Ever since Trainwreck, who has strong ties to the new streaming platform Kick, let it be known that six new signings will be announced soon—one of which ended up being chess pro Hikaru—people have been racking their brains trying to figure out who the remaining five could be and eyes have turned to stream-queen Amouranth.

Due to the nature of her content and the less restrictive ruleset Kick offers compared to Twitch, Amouranth’s name has been thrown into the mix. The streaming star admitted she’s open to a move, but only as long as it’s not exclusive.

“I would give it a try for like a certain amount of money, but I don’t think I would really go exclusive on there,” she said during an interview with EssentiallySports. The reason is that, given the uncertainty around its ownership and how that has negatively affected its reputation, it is really risky at the moment.

That’s not her only concern, though. Amouranth also fears Twitch might not appreciate her streaming on there too, and as a result, might find a reason to ban her channel.

“Would Twitch find easier ways to justify banning me?” the streamer said. “You know, like less leeway if I’m on that platform too? That is a concern for sure!”

Amouranth’s response suggests she isn’t one of the five remaining signings expected to be announced soon considering how soon that will be, but she could be open to a move at some point down the road despite her concerns, which are warranted since the Amazon platform has already banned her five times.

Meanwhile, Dr Disrespect, who some believe could be one of the five, is sick and tired of people asking. He told them to “shut the fuck up” and stop asking, but also said “I’ll let you know,” suggesting the door might be open.

As for who else could ink a deal with Kick, fans suspect everyone from Kai Cenat and YouRAGE to Asmongold and xQc. After all, it wouldn’t stop them from streaming on Twitch, too.

Official announcements are expected to happen in coming weeks.