Dr Disrespect has a definitive reply for fans who are asking him about joining Kick

The streaming platform wars added a new episode to the saga today thanks to one of gaming content creation’s biggest stars.

None other than Dr Disrespect, who already has switched platforms thanks to his own very interesting history, must be added to the list of prospective new signees on Kick, the website making serious waves in the streaming space.

“Hey Doctor, are you going to Kick?” the Doc read from a donation on stream today, before giving an emphatic answer to the question. “Shut the fuck up! Stop asking.” And then, after a long and mysterious pause, the Doc finished off with “I’ll let you know,” keeping the door wide open for a move.

Chess professional Hikaru was the first in a potential line of large streamers joining Kick today after co-owner Trainwrecks teased six signings that will leave “Twitch and all of its puppet fuckfaces” to be “shook.” Many viewers thought that the Two-Time might be one of those big announcements, although the Doc hasn’t streamed on Twitch since his well-publicized permanent ban from the platform and subsequent fallout that led to him streaming on YouTube in the first place.

While Doc’s outburst may seem like he’s fed up with the question, it certainly doesn’t rule out the Two-Time heading over to the new streaming platform instead of streaming his gameplay on YouTube, and that could be a huge addition for the start-up that boasts that it offers better revenue share for streamers than Twitch currently does.

Stay tuned, because the Kick situation may be getting real interesting over the coming days.