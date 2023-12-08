Sooner or later, you will need to get your hands on Copper and Copper Bars in LEGO Fortnite, and this can be quite demanding if you’ve just started playing the game.

Copper is used to get Copper Bars, and with them, you can craft various recipes like Ladel and Barrel, crafting bench upgrades, larger chests, Mailboxes, and even Ovens to cook yourself some food. Copper Bars have a wide range of uses in LEGO Fortnite, and you have to know how to get them.

Here’s how to find Copper and get Copper Bars in LEGO Fortnite.

How to find Copper in LEGO Fortnite

Copper bars are in caves. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Copper in LEGO Fortnite, you need to find and reach a desert biome. Once you’re surrounded by sand and cacti, you then find an entrance to a Lava Cave. Normally, Lava Cave entrances are big heaps of rocks, as you can see in the image below. Enter the cave entrance, and you’ll be teleported.

Once you’re in a Lava Cave, fly around the zone and look for the Copper attached to walls or floor. Ideally, you have a Torch with you in the cave to light your way and so you can recognize Copper. Copper is a blue, orange, and deep red color. Below you can see the image of how it looks.

This is how Copper looks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve found it, pull out your pickaxe and mine it by clicking on it repeatedly until Copper pieces fall on the ground. Loot them, and exit the cave.

How to get Copper Bars in LEGO Fortnite

You need Metal Smelter to get Copper Bars. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you’ve collected Copper, create a Metal Smelter to get Copper Bars. Open your Utility tab and select Metal Smelter. Then, interact with Metal Smelter and under Recipes, choose the Copper Bar option.

It will take a couple of seconds to finish crafting, so, ideally, find a safe zone when you’re crafting this.

Recipe for Copper Bars in LEGO Fortnite

For one Copper Bar you need the following materials: