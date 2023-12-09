How to get a Metal Smelter in LEGO Fortnite

If you want the best experience in LEGO Fortnite, the Metal Smelter is an important building that’s essential if you’re trying to create better tools for your travels.

The Metal Smelter allows you and your friends to melt down valuable metals like Copper into bars you can use to craft tools, weapons, and other structures. They are also much more durable than their normal counterparts, but require many more resources to create, so prepare to spend lots of time searching for the materials.

If you are trying to build a Metal Smelter in your village, this guide will show you how.

How to build a Metal Smelter in LEGO Fortnite

You’ll need a whole slew of top shelf resources. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To create the Metal Smelter, adventurers and village leads need to collect 15 Brightcores, 35 Obsidian Slabs, and three Blast Cores. This does, however, mean you’ll need to do some grinding to level up your village to higher levels, while also discovering other resource types to help break down some of these ingredients in the wild.

For example, to acquire most of these resources, you’ll need to equip yourself with a Rare-tier Pickaxe and head to the Desert biome to find a lava cave. All three items in the recipe for a Metal Smelter are Rare-tier, so you’ll want to prepare yourself with plenty of food to sustain yourself in the mines, along with a good amount of Snowberries so you don’t overheat.

Additionally, make sure you have a bit of wood with you at all times, so you can repair your tools with the hidden “small chest method” that allows you to keep your items at full durability while you’re at work. Eventually, you’ll need to refine your Obsidian to Obsidian Slabs at your village, before you can finally create that coveted Metal Smelter.