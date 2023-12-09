Category:
How to find a lava cave in LEGO Fortnite

Bring sunscreen.
Edward Strazd
Published: Dec 9, 2023 11:06 am
Inside the lava cave, it's filled with lava as you might guess

Lava caves in LEGO Fortnite are quite different compared to regular caves and are filled with fire, heat, and danger. However, those players who conquer lava caves can get their hands on more loot and resources.

Finding these caves can prove a bit difficult at the start, so here’s how to find a lava cave in LEGO Fortnite.

Where to find a lava cave in LEGO Fortnite

Lava caves are located in the desert biome Dry Valley. Look for a cave just like you would in the Grasslands; it’s a bit odd-looking pile of rocks sometimes, and there should be quite a few of them there.

Lava cave entrance in Dry Valley in LEGO Fortnite
This lava cave has nothing but a cactus on it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The trick is that there could be regular caves as well as you go through Dry Valley. The way you can distinguish them is that the lava cave won’t be marked on a map until you enter it. Another way to understand whether it is a lava cave or not is by trees and bushes growing on the cave. Regular caves usually have only cacti and sometimes a few bushes. Lava caves, on the other hand, can grow entire trees and have more rocks around them. Keep in mind that’s not always the case, and it’s best to come close and check your map.

I noticed that you are more likely to encounter a lava cave deeper into the Dry Valley. I think because of the world generation, caves on the biome border can be regular ones. When traveling through the desert, for example, you can find yourself close to the Shore, which is a separate biome that has regular caves.

Keep in mind that lava caves are way more dangerous than regular caves, and it’s way more difficult to survive them. Before heading inside one, make sure you have at least one grappler. There’s way more verticality in these caves, and you won’t have any way to get back where you came from if you fall. On top of all that, lava caves are extremely hot, and you’ll suffer from extreme temperatures if you don’t bring along ways to stay cold.

