How to repair tools and weapons in LEGO Fortnite

In LEGO Fortnite, tools are your bread and butter when it comes to collecting resources and fighting enemies, making them the most important pieces of equipment in the game. But players are quickly getting tired of having to recreate tools after they’ve broken, especially if they are higher-level pieces.

Unfortunately, there isn’t a built-in mechanic or utility station that can repair your various tools and weapons. There is, however, one hidden way to take all of the items in your possession and make them as good as new before you head off into the next part of your journey in the great wide world.

Here is the hidden tech for repairing tools and weapons in LEGO Fortnite.

Repairing tools and weapons in LEGO Fortnite, explained

You must give some to get some. Screenshot by Dot Esports

One way to repair your various weapons and tools is by placing all of the damaged items in a small chest and proceeding to break the small chest with your bare hands. It should only take a few hits before the chest breaks and your items pop out for you to pick up.

You will now notice that all of the damaged weapons and tools have been restored to full durability, making it one of the easiest ways to save on resources. This should also help you save a ton of time since you won’t have to return to a Crafting Bench to create the same tool as you continue collecting as many resources as you can.

This is especially useful for those in the later stages of their servers when they’ve finally created Epic-level gear and are deep in the mines or battling tough monsters. It is very time-consuming to create these high-level items since they take so many different rare resources to craft, so preventing them from breaking should give you some breathing room while you dive into your adventure.