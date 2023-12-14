LEGO Fortnite devs remedy chest glitch with durability buff to weapons, tools

The LEGO Fortnite developers have today released a second patch designed to combat the adventure title’s chest glitch, handing out durability buffs for weapons and tools if players use them to break chests.

Epic suggested in an announcement on X (formerly Twitter) today that it had “heard the feedback” of LEGO Fortnite players following the first fix it implemented for the chest glitch. Now, weapons and tools get a 30 percent max durability buff when players break chests. The crafted items may appear “more damaged” because of the increase in the maximum durability, but the LEGO Fortnite devs have suggested that is more cosmetic than anything.

Build, build, build. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The earlier fix made the durability of weapons and tools stagnant after picking them up from a broken chest. This was supposed to “solve” a fresh glitch that had been resting the durability of items from breaking chests. The fix had, however, caused negative comments from fans, with some even pointing out that the game had become “unplayable” because of the change.

Still, it’s a win for both sides at the moment. Players are now being compensated of some sort when breaking chests and getting back those used items. At the same time, Epic keeps momentum high after its successful LEGO Fortnite launch last week. The title has enjoyed a peak player count of over 2.4 million since its launch day.

LEGO Fortnite is still in its early days, but this new survival mode already made waves when it comes to popularity. Other new Fortnite releases like Fortnite Festival and Rocket Racing also enjoyed massive player-count numbers.

As for the Fortnite OG mode, it proved the classic battle royale experience introduced by Fortnite is still a hit after setting a 100-million player record for November.