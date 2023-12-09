Fortnite player count rises to record levels following successful LEGO collab launch

A month after breaking its concurrent record since numbers have been measured, Fortnite has done it again posting over 6.5 million as the dust settles following the spectacular launch of LEGO Fortnite. The question on everyone’s mind: Where will the count eventually stop?

The player peak, recorded by stats site Fortnite.gg, reached 6,575,489 players—an all-time high outside of last weekend’s season-ending event since the site began tracking official counts in March 2023. While the title assuredly had more concurrents before 2023, it’s a remarkable jump after an “average” mid-year quarter where the count sat at a measly 1.7 million on average.

The majority of the player base is in LEGO Fortnite. Image via Fortnite.gg

LEGO Fortnite, the new collaboration with popular building-block makers LEGO, holds about a third of the player base alone in what has been one of the game’s best collab mode launches in recent memory. It alone recorded 2.4 million players on launch day, with that figure holding steady as the weekend approached.

At the time of writing, LEGO Fortnite has triple the player count of the standard Battle Royale mode—a remarkable feat. Trailing this is the Zero Build version of Battle Royale (504,313 players), then the newly-developed Rocket Racing (331,705) which officially launched early on Dec. 8.

All eyes were on the LEGO Fortnite launch after the success of the Fortnite OG season in Chapter Four. Moments after the mode launched in November, the OG mode smashed records with millions racing to servers within an hour. The following weekend, that number climbed to a touch over six million. Fortnite OG saw a return to the classic take on the battle royale title, with plenty of nostalgia packed into the regular Fortnite experience.

It’s a long way from the 11.6 million that tuned in for Chapter Four’s “The Big Bang” conclusion, but given that was a one-off event, Fortnite’s current player base is still something to behold. We’ll see how long these numbers hold up but with a myriad of things to do in the lead-up to the holiday period, Fortnite isn’t going anywhere in a hurry.